Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mother motivated me to stay back in Australia and fulfill dad's dream: Siraj

India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who had a dream tour against Australia, after returning to the country said that his mother gave him the confidence to stay with the team and fulfill his father's dream.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 21-01-2021 22:33 IST
Mother motivated me to stay back in Australia and fulfill dad's dream: Siraj
India pacer Mohammed Siraj . Image Credit: ANI

India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who had a dream tour against Australia, after returning to the country said that his mother gave him the confidence to stay with the team and fulfill his father's dream. Before the series against Australia started, Siraj had lost his father. But the pacer decided to stay back in Australia to fulfill his father's dream of seeing him play Test cricket. The pacer on Thursday paid tribute to his late father Mohammed Ghaus.

"I played in Ranji, India A and IPL that helped me to play for India. My family gave me confidence which motived me. Mom used to say to stay back in Australia and fulfill dad's dream. I think my career has just begun. I don't want to relax now. I want to improve my performance," Siraj told ANI. Siraj's hard work paid off on the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Gabba as he went on to register his maiden five-wicket haul. After the close of play on day four of the Gabba Test, Siraj revealed that it has been very tough for him, but a phone call from his mother gave the pacer much-needed confidence to go out and express himself.

The Indian pacer played three Test matches on this tour of Australia and has returned 13 wickets. Siraj made his debut for India during the MCG Test against Australia. He had made his way into the side as spearhead Mohammed Shami got injured in the first Test at Adelaide. On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds to take the series 2-1.

The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

Google now allows using Calendar on the web when offline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Too early to say when COVID-19 lockdown will end, UK PM Johnson says

It is too early to say when the national coronavirus lockdown in England will end, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, as daily deaths from COVID-19 reach new highs and hospitals become increasingly stretched. Britain pos...

Irish COVID-19 death rate at pandemic high

Irelands COVID-19 death rate is at its highest level since the start of the pandemic with an average of 44 deaths per day in the past week, a senior health official said on Thursday. The number of deaths confirmed per day over the last seve...

5,942 people get COVID-19 vaccine jabs on day 4 in Delhi; 24 cases of adverse effect reported

Over 5,900 healthcare workers received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Thursday, the fourth scheduled day of the inoculation exercise in the city, while two persons needed hospitalisation after adverse events following immunisation, acco...

Pak Army chief visits ISI headquarters

Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the headquarters of spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence ISI and lauded its efforts for national security.The Army, in a statement, said ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed rece...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021