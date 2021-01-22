Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Andonovski praises 'incredible' mindset on ever-evolving U.S. women's team

U.S. women's national soccer team head coach Vlatko Andonovski said the four-time World Cup-winning team is in a constant state of evolution, with the COVID-19-delayed Tokyo Games on the horizon at long last. The team defeated Colombia 4-0 in Monday's friendly in Orlando, Florida, their first match of 2021, with midfielder Sam Mewis earning her first career hat trick and veteran forwards Megan Rapinoe and Carli Lloyd returning to action for the first time since March's SheBelieves Cup. Badosa first player to confirm COVID-positive in Australian Open quarantine

Paula Badosa became the first player entered for next month's Australian Open to confirm a positive test for COVID-19 while in quarantine in Melbourne, with the Spaniard saying on Thursday that she had symptoms. As many as 72 players are confined to their hotel rooms for two weeks and are unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam after some passengers on three charter flights ferrying them to Australia tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Vonn to make return to ski racing ... as on-air analyst

Lindsey Vonn, who retired in 2019 as the most decorated female alpine skier in the world, will make her on-air debut as an analyst for this weekend's women's downhill and Super-G events in Crans Montana, Switzerland, NBC Sports said on Thursday. Vonn, whose 82 World Cup race wins are the most by a woman and four shy of the all-time record set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, will work alongside the network's lead alpine skiing commentator Dan Hicks for both telecasts. No. 1 Ashleigh Barty to make return at Adelaide event

World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will end a nearly year-long layoff during a pre-Australian Open exhibition event in Adelaide later this month, organizers announced Thursday. Dubbed "A Day at the Drive," the star-studded eight-player field also includes Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Naomi Osaka, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Jannik Sinner. NBA roundup: Cavs ruin debut of Nets' Big Three

Collin Sexton hit the game-tying 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the first overtime and scored 15 of his career-high 42 points in the second overtime as the host Cleveland Cavaliers outlasted the Brooklyn Nets for a 147-135 victory on Wednesday night. Sexton surpassed his previous career high of 41 set March 4, 2020, against Boston by scoring 31 points after halftime. He shot 16 of 29 from the field overall after missing the previous five games with an ankle injury. Anderson urges players to show more respect for Australia's COVID-19 fight

Former U.S. Open and Wimbledon finalist Kevin Anderson appealed to players at the Australian Open to show more respect for the local community's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, following a chorus of complaints about quarantine conditions in Melbourne. As many as 72 players are confined to their hotel rooms for two weeks and unable to train for the Feb. 8-21 Grand Slam after passengers on three charter flights tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Golf: McIlroy takes one-shot lead in Abu Dhabi first round

World number six Rory McIlroy took a one-shot lead in the first round of the HSBC Golf Championship in Abu Dhabi after carding an error-free 64 to finish at eight-under before bad light stopped play on Thursday. After fog delayed the opening of play by nearly three hours, McIlroy was among the early starters and began on the back nine. Flyers' Morgan Frost (shoulder) out indefinitely

Philadelphia Flyers forward Morgan Frost and defenseman Philippe Myers are nursing significant injuries, the team announced Thursday. Frost, 21, is sidelined indefinitely with a dislocated left shoulder sustained in a 3-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. He was injured following a collision with Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe. NHL roundup: Canucks blow 4 leads, top Habs in shootout

Bo Horvat scored twice in a three-point game and netted the shootout winner as the Vancouver Canucks claimed their home opener by a 6-5 count over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday night. Braden Holtby made 31 saves for the Canucks, who snapped a three-game losing streak with a win that saw them blow four separate leads, then tie the game late before prevailing. Brock Boeser added two goals and an assist for Vancouver, Tyler Motte contributed a goal and J.T. Miller collected three assists. Japan privately concludes Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled due to coronavirus: The Times

Japan's government has privately concluded the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus, The Times reported on Friday, citing an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition. The government's focus is now on securing the games for Tokyo in the next available year, 2032, the newspaper said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)