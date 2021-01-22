Left Menu
Development News Edition

It's a great result, without a shadow of a doubt: Dyche after win over Liverpool

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is really pleased with his team's win over Liverpool and said it was a great result, "without a shadow of a doubt".

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 22-01-2021 12:28 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 12:28 IST
It's a great result, without a shadow of a doubt: Dyche after win over Liverpool
Burnley secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Premier League (Photo/ Burnley website) . Image Credit: ANI

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is really pleased with his team's win over Liverpool and said it was a great result, "without a shadow of a doubt". Liverpool's long unbeaten home run in the Premier League came to an end after they lost 1-0 to Burnley here on Friday. It was Liverpool's first loss at Anfield in the league since April 2017, ending the club-record unbeaten streak at 68.

Ashley Barnes' 83rd-minute penalty proved decisive in the match and it allowed Burnley to snatch all three points from the game. "It's a great result, without a shadow of a doubt. We've given a good account of ourselves here in recent seasons and we've put in another massive shift," the club's official website quoted Dyche as saying.

"This is a motivated group of people. It's not just about one player; it's about a whole team who were very diligent in their shape and organisation. They have that inner belief that it takes, even when you are defending it out. It still needs belief and a collective spirit and attitude -- and we did have moments," he added. The win lifted Burnley up one place to 16th on the Premier League standings with 19 points. Despite the win, Dyche feels there is room for improvement.

"A tremendous amount of effort has to go into performances at places like this because you know you are playing a top side who are going to keep the ball and are going to probe and ask questions of you defensively. But we've kept them down to only a few good chances. There are things we can still do better; we know that, but it's not easy coming to places like this," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Applause Entertainment, Drishyam Films join hands for film on Major Mohit Sharma

Applause Entertainment and Drishyam Films on Friday announced a movie based on the life of Ashok Chakra awardee Major Mohit Sharma.Titled Iftikhar, the film is an adaptation of the first chapter of Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singhs book, Indias M...

Poland says it could take legal action over Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine delay

Poland could take legal action against Pfizer next month if the U.S. drugmaker does not deliver all scheduled doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, a government spokesman said on Friday. Pfizer, which developed the vaccine with its German partner ...

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

The rumored Stranger Things Season 4 release date has been circulated on social media. Fans were quite excited after hearing the rumor that Stranger Things Season 4 was coming on Netflix on August 21, 2021. No, it was not true, sorry, the s...

TN Health Minister receives COVID-19 vaccination

Chennai, Jan 22PTI Tamil Nadu Health Minister CVijayabhaskar, a medical doctor, received the COVID-19vaccination here on Friday.I got vaccinated today as a member of the medicalfraternity and to instill confidence among the fellowhealthcare...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021