Sri Lanka recover after loss of 2 early wickets vs England

PTI | Galle | Updated: 22-01-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 13:04 IST
A 69-run stand between Angelo Mathews (26 runs) and Lahiru Thirimanne (43) helped Sri Lanka recover after England fast bowler James Anderson struck twice in the space of five deliveries on the first day of the second cricket Test on Friday.

Anderson, who replaced Stuart Broad in the side, struck in his third over when Kusal Perera was caught at first slip by a leaping Joe Root.

Four balls later, Anderson dismissed Oshada Fernando, who is returning to side after injury, when the batsman dragged a delivery that was moving away onto his stumps.

Thirimanne was unbeaten on 43 off 93 balls at the lunch break. Mathews had faced 45 balls for his 26 not out.

England spinners, who had dominated the first Test, did not have much luck in the first session.

Before the toss, which Sri Lanka won, the home side made three changes to the side that lost the first test by seven wickets.

Batsman Kusal Mendis and all-rounders Dasun Shanaka and Wanindu Hasaranga were dropped. Seam bowler Suranga Lakmal and No. 3 batsman Oshada Fernando are making a comeback to the Sri Lanka side, while offspinner Ramesh Mendis is making his debut.

England made one change, bringing in James Anderson for Stuart Broad.

England is in fourth spot on the ICC Test Championship standings, behind India, New Zealand and Australia. The final will be played in June and, to remain in calculations, England needs to win the second test against Sri Lanka and then travel to India and win that four-test series, too.

The visitors haven't lost a series in Sri Lanka since 2007, having generally countered spin bowling well to find success. AP SSCSSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

