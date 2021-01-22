Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Adelaide quarantine no different to Melbourne, says Thiem

World number three Dominic Thiem said there is no great advantage for players self-isolating in Adelaide compared to conditions in Melbourne where the vast majority are serving the 14-day quarantine requirement ahead of the Australian Open. Tennis Australia Chief Executive Craig Tiley said earlier in the week that the top players were sent to Adelaide to ensure organisers did not exceed the limit set by the authorities for people quarantining in Melbourne.

Reuters | Updated: 22-01-2021 14:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 14:29 IST
Tennis-Adelaide quarantine no different to Melbourne, says Thiem

World number three Dominic Thiem said there is no great advantage for players self-isolating in Adelaide compared to conditions in Melbourne where the vast majority are serving the 14-day quarantine requirement ahead of the Australian Open.

Tennis Australia Chief Executive Craig Tiley said earlier in the week that the top players were sent to Adelaide to ensure organisers did not exceed the limit set by the authorities for people quarantining in Melbourne. Some of those isolating in Melbourne have accused organisers of favouring the top players but Thiem said there was no real difference between the locations.

"It's a privilege to be here in Adelaide. But it's not that huge an advantage," the Austrian told The Guardian. "We get the same amount of practice time as the guys in Melbourne. It's just not that busy on-site. It's just that we are (fewer) players here.

"Compared to the players who are not in hard quarantine in Melbourne, we have pretty similar conditions." U.S. Open champions Thiem and Naomi Osaka will join Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Ash Barty and Serena Williams in playing a pre-Australian Open exhibition event in Adelaide at the end of the month.

World number one Djokovic has regularly been spotted on the balcony of his hotel room in Adelaide, with videos showing him watching youngsters play, speaking to fans and dancing to music. The Serbian said that while he missed his freedom during isolation he had no complaints.

"The first thing I am going to do on Friday morning, I'm just going to run straight to this park and I'm just going to spend an hour there," Djokovic told Adelaide radio station Mix 102.3. "I miss being free, being able to walk around. "Honestly it's been a wonderful experience so far for me being in quarantine in Australia. It's different, nobody likes to be locked up in a room for 14 days but at the same time we have been very fortunate comparing to the guys in Melbourne."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

Better Call Saul Season 6: Creator reveals how team is working tirelessly on final season

Virgin River Season 3 to start with unanswered questions, did Brady shoot Jack?

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police EOW files cheating case against Akali leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa

The Delhi Polices Economic Offences Wing has registered a cheating case against Shiromani Akali Dal leader and Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa, officials said on Friday.According to reports, a ...

CBI files case against Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting

After nearly 18 months of preliminary enquiry, the CBI has booked the UK-based Cambridge Analytica and Global Science Research for alleged illegal harvesting of data of 5.62 lakh Indian Facebook users for profiteering and manipulating elect...

Indian Bank gets board approval to raise Rs 4,000 cr from share sale

State-owned Indian Bank on Friday said the board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore from share sale to enhance capital base.The board has approved raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 4,000 crore through Qualified ...

Central African Republic declares state of emergency

Central African Republic has declared a 15-day state of emergency throughout the country as a coalition of armed groups seeks to overthrow the newly re-elected President Faustin-Archange Touadera.The spokesperson for the presidency, Albert ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021