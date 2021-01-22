Left Menu
IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:04 IST
IPL auction likely on February 18: BCCI official
The IPL players auction ahead of the 2021 season is likely to be held on February 18, a BCCI official told PTI on Friday.

''The auction will be held on February 18. The venue is yet to be decided,'' the official said.

The BCCI is also yet to decide whether the IPL will happen in India or not even though Board President Sourav Ganguly has repeatedly asserted that everything possible would be done to keep the glitzy event at its home.

The 2020 edition was held in the UAE in September-November due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A smooth conduct of India's home series against England from next month should pave the way for the lucrative league to be held at home.

The player retention deadline ended on January 20 and the trading window closes on February 4.

Top Australian draws like Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were released from Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab respectively on the last day of the retention deadline.

