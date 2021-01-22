All parties involved are working together to prepare for successful Tokyo Olympics: IOC

Left Menu
International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday reiterated its stand that the body is fully committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this year.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 22-01-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 17:39 IST
IOC logo. Image Credit: ANI

International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday reiterated its stand that the body is fully committed to the successful delivery of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 this year. IOC's statement comes after rumours that the event might have to be cancelled. The organisers on Friday said that the Japanese government is "fully focused" on hosting the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The Olympics supreme body said that "all parties involved are working together to prepare for a successful Games this summer".

"Some news reports circulating today are claiming that the Government of Japan has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics will have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus. This is categorically untrue," read an IOC statement. "At an IOC Executive Board meeting in July last year, it was agreed that the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 would be held on July 23 this year, and the programme and venues for the Games were rescheduled accordingly. All parties involved are working together to prepare for a successful Games this summer.

"We will be implementing all possible countermeasures against COVID-19 and will continue to work closely with the IOC, the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in our preparations for holding a safe and secure Games this summer," it added. The Tokyo Olympics were postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The showpiece event is now scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021, while the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

In a statement, the organisers said that Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had expressed to them his determination to hold the Games. "All our delivery partners including the national government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, the IOC and the IPC are fully focused on hosting the Games this summer. We hope that daily life can return to normal as soon as possible, and we will continue to make every effort to prepare for a safe and secure Games," the statement read, as quoted by CNN.

In November last year, the IOC President Thomas Bach had promised the athletes that they will have an unforgettable experience at the Tokyo Olympic Games. (ANI)

