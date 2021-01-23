Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Beckham defends hiring pal Neville

Forced to operate from a distance last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, David Beckham promised on Friday to be the hands on owner he said he would be and defended hiring his friend Phil Neville as Inter-Miami coach. Despite qualifying for the Major League Soccer playoffs in their debut campaign in 2020, Beckham said he was not happy with the culture within the club he co-owns with Jorge Mas and started the new season by sacking manager Diego Alonso and bringing in former Manchester United team mate Neville.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 02:24 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 02:20 IST
Soccer-Beckham defends hiring pal Neville

Forced to operate from a distance last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, David Beckham promised on Friday to be the hands on owner he said he would be and defended hiring his friend Phil Neville as Inter-Miami coach.

Despite qualifying for the Major League Soccer playoffs in their debut campaign in 2020, Beckham said he was not happy with the culture within the club he co-owns with Jorge Mas and started the new season by sacking manager Diego Alonso and bringing in former Manchester United team mate Neville. "I knew pretty soon that we as an ownership group needed to make changes and I think it was better doing it sooner rather than later," former-England captain Beckham told a news conference to introduce Neville.

"It was pretty evident it wasn't exactly how I wanted and how I envisioned our team playing." With a thin coaching resume, Neville's hiring raised eyebrows with some seeing the move based more on friendship than ability.

Neville arrived in Miami from his position as England women's team manager having never filled the same position for a men's team. But Beckham made no apologies for the decision touting the 44-year-old former England defender as the right man to bring the culture and work ethic he wants Inter-Miami to be known for.

"Of course people are always going to turn around and say, "Oh he's your friend," explained Beckham. "It had nothing to do with him being my friend. "I am owner of a club with Jorge, our ownership group don't just employ our friends, we employ the best people whether it is on the field off the field.

"We are running a serious soccer club here. "He's the right man for the job."

Neville also acknowledged their long friendship and expected to face some tough conversations during the season but remained confident their bond would withstand the challenge. "The reality is David is my friend and about two weeks ago he became my boss." said Neville. "Yes, our families have been friends but I think when it gets down to work we're here to win, we're here to be successful, we're here to build something great.

"We've got the same goal of wanting to do something really special, to build something here that could be bigger than anything else we have done in our careers and lives." After being an absentee owner for much of last season and being forced to watch matches from England due to the pandemic, Beckham has been back in Miami since Christmas and at the club's facility every day.

"I always said from day one I will be a hands on owner," said the 45-year-old Beckham. "I will be over seeing all operations of the coaching staff, the academy system, everything that goes on on the field. "Those are my responsibilities and when I commit to something I very rarely step away from it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Senate confirmation of Biden's pick for top diplomat may come next week

A U.S. Senate vote on President Joe Bidens choice for Secretary of State is expected next week, after senators failed to reach an agreement to vote on Thursday or Friday on Antony Blinkens nomination to be the countrys top diplomat. Senator...

California opens civil rights probe into Los Angeles Sheriff's Department

Californias top prosecutor opened an investigation on Friday into the scandal-plagued Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department, probing accusations the agency had engaged in a long pattern of excessive force, illegal shootings and abuse of ja...

WHO panel to issue recommendations on Moderna vaccine next week

An independent panel of vaccine experts has reviewed data from Moderna Incs COVID-19 vaccine and will make public its recommendations on the vaccines use next Tuesday, the World Health Organization WHO said on Friday. In an advisory to medi...

Senators urge Biden to restore POW-MIA flag atop White House after Trump removal

Three U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Friday to restore a flag honoring missing war veterans atop the White House after former President Donald Trump angered some veterans by moving it last year to a less prominent location. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021