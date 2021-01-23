Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Toothless Wolves edge Chorley thanks to Vitinha stunner

Apart from that moment of quality it was hard to believe that Wolves, 14th in the Premier League, began the game 111 places higher up the English soccer pyramid than their hosts. National League part-timers Chorley gave Wolves a torrid time on a bobbly pitch, especially after the break when Connor Hall twice had great chances to equalise and Wolves keeper John Ruddy rescued his side with a brilliant save from Andy Halls.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 03:53 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 03:53 IST
Soccer-Toothless Wolves edge Chorley thanks to Vitinha stunner

A stunning long-range goal by Vitinha proved the difference as Wolverhampton Wanderers endured an uncomfortable night to edge out sixth-tier Chorley 1-0 in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

Vitinha, on loan from Porto, unleashed a swerving shot from 30 metres past Chorley's Matthew Unwin in the 12th minute -- the only shot a toothless Wolves managed on target. Apart from that moment of quality it was hard to believe that Wolves, 14th in the Premier League, began the game 111 places higher up the English soccer pyramid than their hosts.

National League part-timers Chorley gave Wolves a torrid time on a bobbly pitch, especially after the break when Connor Hall twice had great chances to equalise and Wolves keeper John Ruddy rescued his side with a brilliant save from Andy Halls. In the end Wolves were relived to hear the final whistle as Chorley's courageous attempt to cause a shock fell short.

"We are disappointed. That says a lot. I felt the stats were in favour of us, we were excellent, really disciplined and looked like we were going to score every time we got into the box," Chorley manager Jamie Vermiglio, a headteacher, said. "I thought we were tremendous. We should have scored."

One of the greatest night's in Chorley's history was a 3-0 win over Wolves in second replay of a first-round tie in 1986. But that was against a club that had fallen on hard times and was languishing in the old fourth division. This time Wolves arrived with the likes of England defender Conor Coady and European champion Joao Moutinho in their ranks.

Chorley, sadly playing without their fans at their snug Victory Park ground in England's north west, almost got a dream start when Elliot Newby forced a sharp low save from Ruddy. When Vitinha was allowed too much time to advance and let fly with an unstoppable shot for his first Wolves goal it should have knocked the stuffing out of the minnows.

But they responded in superb fashion, physically matching their illustrious opponents and playing some cultured football. Willem Tomlinson volleyed wide as the ball dropped kindly to him shortly after the hosts had gone behind.

It was in the second half, however, that Chorley really threatened to upset the odds. Shortly after the restart Hall was picked out by a cross from the left but his header was straight at Ruddy.

Hall, who scored in the previous round against Derby County, then screamed in frustration as he volleyed over from another superb cross by former Everton academy player Arlen Birch. The closest Chorley came was when Halls steamed in to meet a far-post header but Ruddy acrobatically tipped over the bar.

Wolves struggled to get any sort of grip on the game and even sent on heavyweight trio Ruben Neves, Pedro Neto and Adama Traore, albeit to little effect as they scraped through. After a confidence-shredding six-game winless streak in the Premier League, Wolves were just happy to survive.

"A win is a win but they were tough," said Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Lithuania says expects enough COVID-19 vaccines for herd immunity by July

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil receives vaccine cargo from India amid supply concern

Brazils government has received 2 million doses of coronavirus vaccine from India, but experts warned the shipment will do little to shore up an insufficient supply in South Americas biggest nation.Brazils Health Ministry announced that the...

Panama detects first case of South Africa COVID-19 variant - health ministry

Panama has registered its first case of a COVID-19 variant matching a strain of the virus detected in South Africa, the Central American countrys health ministry said on Friday.The variant was detected in a 40-year-old native of Zimbabwe wh...

More than 150 National Guard in Washington for inauguration test positive for coronavirus

Between 150 and 200 National Guard deployed to Washington, D.C., to provide security for President Joe Bidens inauguration have tested positive for the coronavirus, a U.S. official said on Friday.The U.S. government imposed unprecedented se...

N.Korea sees talks as way to advance nuclear program, says U.S. intel official

The top U.S. intelligence officer for North Korea warned on Friday the country sees diplomacy only as a means to advance its nuclear weapons development, even as the new Biden administration says it will look for ways to bring Pyongyang bac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021