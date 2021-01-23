Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thuram scores on Gladbach return to deepen gloom at Dortmund

Haaland turned sharply and fired inside the left post.But Elvedi scored his second four minutes later, scoring on the rebound after Roman Brki stopped Lars Stindls free kick.Both sides missed good chances before the break Haaland failed to connect with the ball when he might have completed his hat trick before Neuhaus set up Ramy Bensebaini for Gladbachs third in the 50th.Thuram replaced Hofmann in the 65th.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 23-01-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 13:45 IST
Thuram scores on Gladbach return to deepen gloom at Dortmund

Marcus Thuram scored on his Bundesliga comeback from suspension to seal a 4-2 win for Borussia Mönchengladbach over Borussia Dortmund.

Thuram, who missed four league games and one cup match after spitting at an opponent in December, scored with a header from Florian Neuhaus’ corner in the 79th minute after coming on as a substitute.

Dortmund has only one point from its last three games, increasing the pressure on coach Edin Terzić, who took over from the fired Lucien Favre on Dec. 13.

“They’re always the same mistakes that we make. Then it’s difficult to win a game. It really stinks,” said Dortmund captain Marco Reus, whose team previously lost to Bayer Leverkusen and drew with lowly Mainz.

League leader Bayern Munich can move 13 points clear of Dortmund on Sunday, while Terzić's team now faces a fight to secure the last place for Champions League qualification.

Gladbach replaced Dortmund in fourth place ahead of the rest of the 18th round, when Dortmund could drop lower with Wolfsburg, Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt all still to play.

“There were too many setbacks,” Terzić said. “When you concede four goals it’s hard to win a game.” It was Dortmund’s first loss to Gladbach since April 11, 2015, when Favre as Gladbach coach oversaw a 3-1 win at home over Jürgen Klopp’s Dortmund team.

Gladbach made a furious start and had the ball in the net inside the first minute. However, Neuhaus’ goal was ruled out through VAR for a foul by Jonas Hofmann on Jude Bellingham.

The home side didn’t have to wait long before Nico Elvedi opened the scoring with a header off Hofmann’s free kick in the 11th.

Erling Haaland replied in fine fashion in the 22nd. Raphaël Guerreiro won the ball from Alassane Plea and played it to Jadon Sancho, who sent a perfectly weighted pass for Haaland to chip over goalkeeper Yann Sommer inside the far post.

The Norwegian got his second six minutes later, again set up by Sancho after he combined with Marco Reus to elude a host of Gladbach defenders. Haaland turned sharply and fired inside the left post.

But Elvedi scored his second four minutes later, scoring on the rebound after Roman Bürki stopped Lars Stindl’s free kick.

Both sides missed good chances before the break – Haaland failed to connect with the ball when he might have completed his hat trick – before Neuhaus set up Ramy Bensebaini for Gladbach’s third in the 50th.

Thuram replaced Hofmann in the 65th. Breel Embolo, who generated headlines for breaking coronavirus restrictions last week, came on shortly afterward.

Thuram scored on his comeback while Bürki denied Embolo a few minutes later. AP BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BSF detects underground tunnel at IB in J-K's Kathua, second within 10 days

The Border Security Force BSF on Saturday detected another underground tunnel, constructed by Pakistan at the International Border IB to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, in Kathua district during the past 10 day...

Brazilian Ambassador calls for 'strengthening Indo-Brazilian partnership' following COVID-19 vaccine supplies

Brazilian Ambassador to India Andre Aranha Correa do Lago on Saturday applauded New Delhis assistance in providing COVID-19 vaccines to Brazil and called for strengthening the Indo-Brazilian partnership. It is significant to see our leaders...

COVID-19: At 77.2 per cent, Aurangabad sees rise in vaccinations

At least 77.2 per cent healthworkers took the COVID-19 shots in Maharashtras Aurangabaddistrict on the fourth day of the vaccination drive, aconsiderable rise from the previous sessions, an official saidon Saturday.As many as 772 health wor...

UK doctors call for shorter gap between Pfizer vaccine doses

A group of British doctors have written to Englands chief medical officer to tell him to cut the gap between doses of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine to six weeks from up to 12. Britain is prioritising giving first doses of COVID-19 vaccine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021