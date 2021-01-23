You didn't play a game here but your attitude was really good, your time will come: Rahane to Kuldeep

Left Menu
As India registered an emphatic series win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, skipper Ajinkya Rahane decided to give a pep talk to all the boys after the series-clinching win at The Gabba. While he praised the boys for performing brilliantly on the field, he even mentioned how Kuldeep Yadav maintained his composure despite not getting any chances in the playing XI.

ANI | Brisbane | Updated: 23-01-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 17:15 IST
Team India (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As India registered an emphatic series win to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, skipper Ajinkya Rahane decided to give a pep talk to all the boys after the series-clinching win at The Gabba. While he praised the boys for performing brilliantly on the field, he even mentioned how Kuldeep Yadav maintained his composure despite not getting any chances in the playing XI. "This is a massive moment for all of us. What happened in Adelaide, how we came back from Melbourne onwards was really good to see. Everyone did their effort, everyone contributed, it was not about one or two individuals. I just want to mention Kuldeep Yadav and Kartik Tyagi. Kuldeep, I know it was tough for you, you did not play a game here but your attitude was really good. Your time will come, just keep working hard. Kartik you were fantastic," said Rahane while addressing the Indian team in a video posted on the official website of BCCI on Saturday.

Earlier, head coach Ravi Shastri had also given a special speech to laud the efforts of every player and he went on to say that every member of the squad had been outstanding on the tour. "Guys, the courage, resolve, and spirit you have shown, it is unreal. Not for once, you were down. Injuries, 36 all out, you had the belief. It does not come overnight, it takes a period of time, now you have the self-belief. Just not India, the whole world will stand up and salute you today. Remember what you guys have done today, enjoy as much as you can. Everybody has been outstanding, it started in Melbourne, Sydney was fantastic and the honours were even coming into this Gabba Test," said Shastri while addressing the Indian team in a video posted on the official website of BCCI.

On Tuesday, Australia's fortress -- The Gabba -- was finally breached. It took 32 years and two months, but the unthinkable was achieved as an injury-ravaged young Indian team beat Australia by three wickets against all odds in the final Test to take the series 2-1. The last time a visiting team came out triumphant from the Brisbane Cricket Ground was back in November 1988 when the mighty West Indian outfit under the leadership of Viv Richards thrashed Allan Border's team by 9 wickets.

Virat Kohli had also returned home after the first Test as he along with his wife Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their first child. Kohli announced that they had been blessed with a baby girl on the very day when the Indian team played out of its skin to draw the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In the first Test against Australia, India was bundled out for 36 and there were many pundits who said the visiting team will face a 4-0 drubbing. But proving every critic wrong, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side registered famous victories in Melbourne and Brisbane. The side also recorded an epic draw in Sydney and at every step, the line-up overcame adversity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

