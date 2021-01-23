Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Benitez leaves Chinese side Dalian citing difficulties due to COVID-19

Rafa Benitez has left Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro, with the Spaniard saying on Saturday that the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in his decision. "The pandemic is still here, for all of us, and supporting our families has been a priority when making this decision." Dalian failed to qualify for the Super League's Championship stage last season, which was affected by the pandemic, finishing seventh in their eight-team group.

Reuters | Updated: 23-01-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 18:25 IST
Soccer-Benitez leaves Chinese side Dalian citing difficulties due to COVID-19

Rafa Benitez has left Chinese Super League side Dalian Pro, with the Spaniard saying on Saturday that the COVID-19 pandemic was a factor in his decision. The former Liverpool and Real Madrid head coach was hired on a lucrative contract worth a reported 12 million pounds ($16 million) per year after he left Newcastle United in 2019.

"Unfortunately, like so many things in the last year, COVID-19 has changed our lives and our projects. From today, both my coaching staff and I will sadly no longer be coaching Dalian," Benitez said in a statement. "The pandemic is still here, for all of us, and supporting our families has been a priority when making this decision."

Dalian failed to qualify for the Super League's Championship stage last season, which was affected by the pandemic, finishing seventh in their eight-team group. But they secured their top flight status in the relegation playoffs. Benitez said he hoped he had left behind a vision for the club to build on.

"I'm convinced we have left a structure and a methodology that will allow the project to go ahead successfully," the 60-year-old said. "The first team has been rejuvenated and the foundations have been laid for the future, from the grassroots schools to the top." ($1 = 0.7308 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Lalu reaches Ranchi airport, condition 'stable'

After a slight deterioration in his health earlier in the day, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadavs condition is now stable. The Rashtriya Janata Dal RJD leader chief is currently being shifted from the Rajendra Institute of Medic...

US News Roundup: Biden orders assessment of domestic extremism risk, White House says; U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee Austin as defense secretary and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.Biden orders assessment of domestic extremism risk, White House saysPresident Joe Biden has directed his administration to conduct a full assessment of the risk of domestic terrorism...

COVID-19 vaccine delays may slow wider Irish roll-out, says PM

Ireland may have to slow the mass roll-out of COVID-19 vaccinations, including for the elderly, due to reduced supplies of the AstraZeneca vaccine to EU countries, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Saturday. The British company has told...

World News Roundup: Tropical cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique, loses strength; Portugal holds presidential election as COVID-19 cases spiral and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Tropical cyclone Eloise makes landfall in Mozambique, loses strengthTropical cyclone Eloise made landfall in Mozambique early on Saturday, hitting the coastal city of Beira with huge gusts...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021