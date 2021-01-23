Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahead of England's India visit, Pietersen posts Dravid's tips on playing spin bowling

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:02 IST
Ahead of England's India visit, Pietersen posts Dravid's tips on playing spin bowling
Sharing the email sent to him by the Indian batting great in 2017, Pietersen urged the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to give it to struggling duo of Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley. Image Credit: Flickr

With England set to tour India, former captain Kevin Pietersen on Saturday shared tips on how to go about tackling quality spin bowling given to him by Rahul Dravid some years ago.

Sharing the email sent to him by the Indian batting great in 2017, Pietersen urged the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to give it to struggling duo of Dom Sibley and Zak Crawley.

England openers Sibley and Crawley, who have been named in the squad for the upcoming Test series in India, have been struggling against left-arm Sri Lanka spinner Lasith Embuldeniya, who took their wickets in both the first and second Test of the ongoing series.

Sharing two pages of the email sent to him by Dravid, Pietersen wrote on his Twitter handle: ''Hey @englandcricket, print this and give it to Sibley & Crawley. They can call me to discuss it at length if they want.'' ''Crawley & Sibley need to go find the email that Dravid sent me about playing spin. Changed my game,'' he wrote in an earlier tweet.

In his email, which was published in Pietersen's 2014 autobiography, Dravid had discussed how the England batsman should play spin.

''Against guys who bowled a bit quicker (and I grew up playing against Anil) I would look to go forward without committing or planting the front foot,'' Dravid had written in the email.

The Indian batting great had suggested Pietersen practice against Graeme Swann and Monty Panesar without his pads on.

Pietersen was part of the England team that had claimed a 2–1 Test series win in India, That was the last time the touring side had tasted victory on Indian soil in the format.

India will host England in a four-match Test series starting February 5 in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Top Spanish general resigns over allegations of vaccination queue-jumping

Spains top general resigned on Saturday after allegations he had received the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of priority groups, one of a number of public officials who have sparked public anger because of reports they have jumped the vaccination q...

Soccer-Juventus defender De Ligt receives coronavirus all-clear

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has recovered from COVID-19 and could feature in their next Serie A match against Bologna, the Italian champions announced on Saturday.The Netherlands international, who tested positive for the virus on Ja...

Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot

Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the USD 1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.The winning numbers for Friday nights drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball o...

Beating the Retreat ceremony to have 'Swarnim Vijay' composition

This years Beating the Retreat ceremony after Republic Day will have a special new composition Swarnim Vijay to commemorate 50 years of Indias victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lit the Swarnim Vijay Mas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021