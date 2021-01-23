Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: 10-man Goa hold on for a point against Kerala

10-man FC Goa managed to fend off a tough press by Kerala Blasters to settle for a point with a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League at GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday.

ANI | Bambolim (Goa) | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:48 IST
ISL 7: 10-man Goa hold on for a point against Kerala
Kerala Blasters midfielder Rahul KP (Photo/ ISL). Image Credit: ANI

10-man FC Goa managed to fend off a tough press by Kerala Blasters to settle for a point with a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League at GMC Stadium, Bambolim on Saturday. The Gaurs took the lead through a 25th-minute strike from Jorge Ortiz Mendoza while Rahul KP (57') scored with a brilliant header in the second half. Goa were reduced to 10 men in the second half after Ivan Gonzalez received marching orders, receiving two yellow cards within a span of seconds.

Goa started with what they do the best -- intriguing short passes, maintaining maximum ball possession, and keeping Kerala on the back foot. Kerala were lucky not to concede early in the game. The on-field chemistry between Alberto Noguera and Ortiz has been creating problems for opponents and on Saturday, the duo combined once again, in what would have been a well-worked goal. Ortiz played a one-two with Noguera at the edge of the box and shot past the keeper Albino Gomes. The effort hit the woodwork not once, but thrice before the ball bounced back into play.

Goa continued their surge with Ortiz and Noguera combining once again. The latter then crossed the ball into the box, which Devendra Murgaokar headed straight to the keeper. The Gaurs deservingly took the lead in the 25th minute from a set-piece. Ortiz's freekick from the left took a slight deflection off Sahal Abdul Samad's head and looped over Gomes.

Kerala had their goal disallowed just before the breather. Facundo Pereyra chipped in a cross from a corner, which fell to Bakary Kone who used his thigh first, and then his arm to find the back of the net. However, the referee ruled out Kone's goal for handball after consulting the linesman. In the second half, Kerala restored parity through Rahul. Pereyra delivered yet another beautiful cross through a corner. Rahul timed his run to perfection at the far post and headed the ball past Goa keeper Naveen Kumar.

As Kerala gained momentum, Gaurs suddenly found themselves on the backfoot. Gonzalez received a quick double booking to reduce Goa to 10 men. Gonzalez was initially cautioned for his tackle on Gary Hooper. Then the referee flashed the second yellow after Gonzalez touched him while protesting. Goa were forced to defend in the final quarter of the game as Kerala tried to take advantage of the extra man. However, their poor decision making in the final third saw them squandering a couple of chances and the game ended all square. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Italy says delays in vaccine supplies unacceptable

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte lashed out at suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, saying delays in deliveries amounted to a serious breach of contractual obligations. Italy will have to rethink its whole vaccination programme ...

Top Spanish general resigns over allegations of vaccination queue-jumping

Spains top general resigned on Saturday after allegations he had received the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of priority groups, one of a number of public officials who have sparked public anger because of reports they have jumped the vaccination q...

Soccer-Juventus defender De Ligt receives coronavirus all-clear

Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt has recovered from COVID-19 and could feature in their next Serie A match against Bologna, the Italian champions announced on Saturday.The Netherlands international, who tested positive for the virus on Ja...

Michigan Mega Millions ticket wins $1 billion jackpot

Someone in Michigan bought the winning ticket for the USD 1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, which was the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history.The winning numbers for Friday nights drawing were 4, 26, 42, 50 and 60, with a Mega Ball o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021