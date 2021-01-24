Left Menu
Development News Edition

Being left-armer works as an advantage for me: Natarajan

Pacer T Natarajan on Sunday said that being a left-arm pacer works as an advantage for him as currently there are not many bowlers with that angle playing for the senior side.

ANI | Salem (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:32 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:32 IST
Being left-armer works as an advantage for me: Natarajan
Pacer T Natarajan (Photo/ T Natarajan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Pacer T Natarajan on Sunday said that being a left-arm pacer works as an advantage for him as currently there are not many bowlers with that angle playing for the senior side. "The main reason for me playing all the formats has to go towards my practice and all my coaches, they would have known about my strength in the formats so they gave me a chance to play in all formats. I am a left-armer so that works as an advantage for me," said Natarajan while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Natarajan was chosen as a net bowler for the Australia series, but the left-armer went on to represent the country in all three formats of the game. In his debut Test at Gabba, he went on to take three wickets, including the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade in the first innings. "The main reason for me playing all the formats has to go towards my practice and all my coaches, they would have known about my strength in the formats so they gave me a chance to play in all formats. I am a left-armer so that works as an advantage for me," said Natarajan while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

"I always believe in my strength. I will try to support the Salem cricket association as much as I can. It is because of people's support that I am here. People know how I came here, if one does hard word he can achieve anything. I could not meet you all when I returned, I thank the media and all who supported me," he added. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has always been a keen supporter of left-arm bowlers, and he has voiced his opinion about how useful the different angle can be across various formats.

During his debut Test at Brisbane, Natarajan was seen a bit intimidated by Mitchell Starc's pace. Talking about his batting, Natarajan said: "After a long time I batted and as I said in BCCI interview I could not even see the first ball which I faced. I faced such a fastball and it was such a good experience." Natarajan also revealed how spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was by his side throughout and how he advised him to play better during the Australian tour.

"We have already played jointly in many games for Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu Premier League, etc. He is very friendly and always calls me Nattu," said Natarajan. After winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, most of the Indian stars landed in the country on Thursday. Natarajan received a hero's welcome at his native village in Salem.

Upon reaching his native village Salem, Natarajan was welcomed with 'dhols' and shehnais. The Indian pacer was surrounded by a huge crowd and he then stepped onto a chariot. People did not stop there and he was escorted by a huge crowd and the Indian pacer basked in the much-deserved glory. On Tuesday, India had won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series 2-1. For the first time in 32 years, Australia was defeated at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's warring sides resume prisoner swap talks in Jordan

Yemens Houthi group and Saudi-backed government who have been at war for almost six years began fresh U.N.-backed negotiations on a prisoner exchange on Sunday, United Nations and Yemeni officials said. The meeting in Jordan comes days afte...

Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party

A Russian social media celebrity was being deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite coronavirus restrictions.The party held on January 11 ...

Tennis-Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine - officials

One case of COVID-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving nine active cases in the group of players and support staff isolating in Melbourne hotels.Heal...

US Prez Biden talks up transatlantic ties, COVID-19 and climate change with UK PM Johnson

Joe Biden conveyed his intention to strengthen the special relationship with the UK in his first call as the US President with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during which the two leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and agreed t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021