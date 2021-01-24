Dominant Indian junior women's hockey team beat Chile's senior side

Left Menu
Maintaining their unbeaten streak during the tour of Chile, an impressive and dominating performance from the Indian junior women's hockey team saw them defeat Chile's senior side 2-0 in their fifth match of the overseas tour held here at the Prince of Wales Country Club.

ANI | Santiago | Updated: 24-01-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 16:19 IST
India defeat Chile 2-0 (Photo/ Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI

Maintaining their unbeaten streak during the tour of Chile, an impressive and dominating performance from the Indian junior women's hockey team saw them defeat Chile's senior side 2-0 in their fifth match of the overseas tour held here at the Prince of Wales Country Club. The two goals for India came in the last quarter through Sangita Kumari (48') and Sushma Kumari (56'). It was a very open contest between the two teams during the first three quarters, with neither team managing to break the deadlock. There were chances for both the teams through open play and set pieces, but the defenses stood up tall to deny their opponents.

India looked like they were under pressure during a phase of play in the second quarter when they conceded back to back penalty corners, but some good defending inside the striking circle made sure the hosts couldn't take the lead. A similar story unfolded in the third quarter, but it was India who was on the attack, seeing a penalty corner execution being defended well by Chile in the 32nd minute. The hosts themselves had a penalty corner three minutes later, but again it was the defense who were successful.What had become a tight and nervy contest by the start of the fourth quarter, it was India who drew first blood as they orchestrated a beautiful team move to open the scoring through Sangita Kumari (48'). The young forward took her chance confidently and maintained her goal-scoring form. Minutes later, Chile had a glorious chance to equalise, but India's rushers performed their task decently.

In the 56th minute, it was the visiting team's turn to get a penalty corner, which proved to be the decisive moment in the match. A well-executed drag-flick and a successful strike off a rebound by Sushma Kumari hit the back of the net and extended India's lead to two goals, which they were able to maintain for the remaining few minutes to snatch their fourth win in five matches in Chile. The Indian junior women's hockey team will play their sixth and last match of the Tour of Chile later today as they face Chile's senior side. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

