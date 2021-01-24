Left Menu
Did not expect to debut for India in Aus; was under pressure in first match: Natarajan

Taken to Australia as net bowler, pacer Thangarasu Natarajan ended up making history by debuting in all three formats and he said he didnt expect to get the opportunity and was under pressure in his first match in India colours.The 29-year-old Natarajan became the only India player to make a debut in all the three formats in the same tour.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-01-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 16:49 IST
The 29-year-old Natarajan became the only India player to make a debut in all the three formats in the same tour. He made his India debut in the third ODI in Canberra on December 2.

''I was keen to do my job. I didn't expect to get an opportunity in the ODIs. When I was told that I will be playing there was pressure. I wanted to make use of the opportunity. Playing and taking a wicket was like a dream,'' Natarajan told reporters in Chinnappampatti in Salem district.

The left-arm pacer made his Test debut in the fourth and final match at Gabba which India won to seal a historic series win against Australia. Natarajan took three wickets in the match.

He said representing the country was a dream come true.

''I cannot express my happiness in words about playing for India...It was like a dream. I got a lot of support from the coaches, players. They supported and motivated me a lot. I was able to perform well because of their backing,'' he said in Tamil.

Natarajan also said he enjoyed playing under the captaincy of Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane, adding they both supported and encouraged him a lot.

''(Virat) Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane handled me very well.. they had positive things to say and encouraged me a lot. I enjoyed playing under both of them,'' he added.

