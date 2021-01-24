Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ozil leaves Arsenal, joins Turkish club Fenerbahce

Turkish club Fenerbahce FC on Sunday confirmed the signing of German midfielder Mesut Ozil from Arsenal FC.

ANI | Istanbul | Updated: 24-01-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 20:18 IST
Ozil leaves Arsenal, joins Turkish club Fenerbahce
Midfielder Mesut Ozil (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Turkish club Fenerbahce FC on Sunday confirmed the signing of German midfielder Mesut Ozil from Arsenal FC. Fenerbahce FC confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Arsenal for the transfer of Ozil.

"An agreement has been reached with Arsenal Football Club for the transfer of professional footballer Mesut Ozil to our club," Fenerbahce FC tweeted. With this, Ozil's eight-year stint with Arsenal has come to an end. After making the switch to Fenerbahce, Ozil released a lengthy statement on Twitter, thanking all the Arsenal fans for their support.

"7.5 years. Nearly 3,000 days. It feels strange to be writing this message after such a long time here in London. Since the moment I arrived, it has felt like home. I was welcomed with open arms by all the Arsenal staff, my teammates, and most importantly the incredible fans. I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by Arsene Wenger in September of 2013," Ozil wrote in a statement released on Twitter. "I've grown up as an adult in North London, a place I can always call home. I'll never forget that. Being with Arsenal for so long has meant I've experienced a big mix of ups and downs. Over 250 games, 44 goals, and 71 assists later, it's time that Arsenal and I finally part ways," he added.

Earlier, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had opted to omit Ozil from his plans following Arsenal's return to competitive action post-Covid-19 induced lockdown. The midfielder had played a key role in Arsenal's run to three FA Cup wins under Arsene Wenger.

Ozil had joined Arsenal after making the switch from Real Madrid in 2013. He went on to score 44 goals in 254 games for the Gunners. Along with his 44 goals, Ozil also has 77 assists to his name for Arsenal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Amarnath Yatra: J-K admin expects 6 lakh footfall, issues directions to ensure safe, smooth movement

Expecting a footfall of nearly six lakhs during the annual Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday issued directions to widen walking tracks and build retaining walls with special focus on laying down prefabricated ce...

UP Statehood Day: CM announces free coaching facility; likens COVID vaccine to ‘Sanjeevani Booti’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced the launch of an ambitious, state-wide, free coaching facility programme to help students prepare for various competitive examinations.Named Abhyudaya, the free coaching facil...

UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates cabinet on Sunday approved the establishment of an embassy in the city of Tel Aviv in Israel, state media said.The UAE and Israel agreed to normalise relations in August, a deal forged largely over shared fears of I...

Srikanth resumes training after BAI gets mandatory quarantine period reduced

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, who was forced to withdraw from the just-concluded Thailand Open as per protocols, resumed training on Sunday after the Badminton Association of India BAI got his 14-day mandatory quarantine period reduced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021