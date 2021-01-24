Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ozil's creativity led to many goals for Arsenal: Arteta

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta on Sunday said that Mesut Ozil's creativity brought about many goals for the Gunners.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:12 IST
Ozil's creativity led to many goals for Arsenal: Arteta
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta on Sunday said that Mesut Ozil's creativity brought about many goals for the Gunners. Arteta's remark came as Ozil completed a transfer from Arsenal to join Turkish club Fenerbahce FC.

"Mesut's achievements at Arsenal are undisputed. It was a privilege to play alongside him and, more recently, coach him," he told the club's website. "His creativity and vision led to many goals during his time in the Arsenal shirt," Arteta told Arsenal's official website. "Mesut was at the heart of many great moments for this club over the years, including those three FA Cup final wins. These successes will always be part of our history. We thank Mesut and wish him all the best with Fenerbahce," he added.

Turkish club Fenerbahce FC on Sunday confirmed the signing of German midfielder Mesut Ozil from Arsenal FC. Fenerbahce FC confirmed that an agreement has been reached with Arsenal for the transfer of Ozil. With this, Ozil's eight-year stint with Arsenal has come to an end. After making the switch to Fenerbahce, Ozil released a lengthy statement on Twitter, thanking all the Arsenal fans for their support.

Earlier, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had opted to omit Ozil from his plans following Arsenal's return to competitive action post-Covid-19 induced lockdown. The midfielder had played a key role in Arsenal's run to three FA Cup wins under Arsene Wenger.

Ozil had joined Arsenal after making the switch from Real Madrid in 2013. He went on to score 44 goals in 254 games for the Gunners. Along with his 44 goals, Ozil also has 77 assists to his name for Arsenal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister

The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakhs Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.Interacting with reporters during his visit to Li...

Vaccinated Anganwadi teacher in Telangana dies following chest pain: Doctors

A 45-year old Anganwaadi teacherwho was administered COVID-19 vaccine nearly a week ago, diedafter complaining of chest pain overnight in Warangal districtin Telangana, doctors said on Sunday.The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken...

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh; IMD predicts spell of chill in north, central India

Cold weather conditions continued as Kufri, Bharmour, Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Sunday, with the IMD predicting a fresh spell of chill in parts of north and central India in the coming days. Meanwhile,...

UP ATS arrests two Chinese nationals for alleged role in money laundering case

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said it has arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida for their involvement in a money laundering case. The duo, including a woman, had allegedly used forged documents to open b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021