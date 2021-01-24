Left Menu
ISL 7: Jamshedpur's tactics difficult, one needs to adapt, says Hyderabad boss Marquez

24-01-2021
Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

After playing out a goalless draw against Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL), Hyderabad coach Manuel Marquez said that every team needs to adapt to the tactics employed by Jamshedpur FC. Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC shared a point each as they canceled each other out in a goalless draw in the ISL at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Sunday.

"It is good to have clear chances. I am satisfied with how we played in the first half. Second half more equal. Jamshedpur's tactics are difficult and you have to adapt. The draw could be a fair result but we were close than them to a win," said Marquez during the post-match press conference. "They have a very good team but I am satisfied with my team. We finished the game in a better way compared to how we did it in other games. It is one more point and a game fewer. Two wins and three draws in January, same in our first five games. It is very difficult to win games now (for every team). All the teams can qualify for the top four," he added.

New signings Farukh Choudhary and Seiminlen Doungel were among the four changes made by Jamshedpur while Roland Alberg was handed his first start as Hyderabad rang in two changes. The opening half was an intriguing, open-ended contest with both sides hitting the post but failing to find the net. Hyderabad fashioned better chances but Jamshedpur keeper TP Rehenesh produced two fine saves to keep the scoreline goalless heading into the break.

Hyderabad FC is currently at the fourth position in ISL standings with 18 points from 13 matches. The side will next take on Bengaluru FC on Thursday. (ANI)

