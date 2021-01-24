Left Menu
Development News Edition

Abraham becomes 1st Englishman since Lampard to net hat-trick in FA Cup

Striker Tammy Abraham on Sunday became the first Englishman since Frank Lampard to net an FA Cup hat-trick in Chelsea 3-1 win over Luton.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-01-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 21:52 IST
Abraham becomes 1st Englishman since Lampard to net hat-trick in FA Cup
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham. Image Credit: ANI

Striker Tammy Abraham on Sunday became the first Englishman since Frank Lampard to net an FA Cup hat-trick in Chelsea 3-1 win over Luton. Abraham scored twice in the first half and once in the second as the Blues saw off some spirited opposition from the Championship. Jordon Clark scored the lone goal for Luton.

He was the first Chelsea player to score a hat-trick in the competition since Brazilian playmaker Oscar against MK Dons in 2016, and the first Englishman since Lampard against Macclesfield in January 2007. Abraham's goals took him to 11 goals in all competitions this season, making him Chelsea's top scorer.

Chelsea maintained the bulk of ball possession in the match and they went on to reap awards for that. The Blues held the ball for 68 per cent of the match, as compared to Luton Town 38 per cent. Chelsea also registered seven shots on target while Luton managed to hit just three shots on target. On Saturday, titleholders Arsenal were knocked of the FA Cup after suffering a 1-0 loss against Southampton.

Southampton will now be taking on Wolves in their fifth-round match of the FA Cup on February 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Kargil to be developed as adventure tourism destination: Union minister

The Centre is committed to create international level infrastructure in Ladakhs Kargil district to make it an adventure tourism destination, Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said on Sunday.Interacting with reporters during his visit to Li...

Vaccinated Anganwadi teacher in Telangana dies following chest pain: Doctors

A 45-year old Anganwaadi teacherwho was administered COVID-19 vaccine nearly a week ago, diedafter complaining of chest pain overnight in Warangal districtin Telangana, doctors said on Sunday.The teacher, vaccinated on January 19, had taken...

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh; IMD predicts spell of chill in north, central India

Cold weather conditions continued as Kufri, Bharmour, Keylong and Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall on Sunday, with the IMD predicting a fresh spell of chill in parts of north and central India in the coming days. Meanwhile,...

UP ATS arrests two Chinese nationals for alleged role in money laundering case

The Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday said it has arrested two Chinese nationals from Noida for their involvement in a money laundering case. The duo, including a woman, had allegedly used forged documents to open b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021