Abraham becomes 1st Englishman since Lampard to net hat-trick in FA Cup

Striker Tammy Abraham on Sunday became the first Englishman since Frank Lampard to net an FA Cup hat-trick in Chelsea 3-1 win over Luton. Abraham scored twice in the first half and once in the second as the Blues saw off some spirited opposition from the Championship. Jordon Clark scored the lone goal for Luton.

He was the first Chelsea player to score a hat-trick in the competition since Brazilian playmaker Oscar against MK Dons in 2016, and the first Englishman since Lampard against Macclesfield in January 2007. Abraham's goals took him to 11 goals in all competitions this season, making him Chelsea's top scorer.

Chelsea maintained the bulk of ball possession in the match and they went on to reap awards for that. The Blues held the ball for 68 per cent of the match, as compared to Luton Town 38 per cent. Chelsea also registered seven shots on target while Luton managed to hit just three shots on target. On Saturday, titleholders Arsenal were knocked of the FA Cup after suffering a 1-0 loss against Southampton.

Southampton will now be taking on Wolves in their fifth-round match of the FA Cup on February 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)