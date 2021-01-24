Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Maddison shines in Leicester's 3-1 FA Cup win at Brentford

Leicester wrapped up the win in the 71st on the counter-attack when Daniels spilled a Harvey Barnes shot and midfielder Maddison was on hand to score his fourth goal in as many games in all competitions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:09 IST
Soccer-Maddison shines in Leicester's 3-1 FA Cup win at Brentford
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

Leicester City's James Maddison set up one goal and got on the scoresheet in a second-half comeback as they beat second-tier Brentford 3-1 away in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday. The Foxes will host fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in the next round.

Championship side Brentford took the lead in the seventh minute from a set piece when the ball took two deflections before Danish centre back Mads Bech Sorensen stabbed home his first goal in English football from close range. Leicester started the second half on the front foot and equalised in the 46th minute after winning the ball upfield before Maddison found Cengiz Under in space for the Turkish winger to curl his effort past goalkeeper Luke Daniels.

Five minutes later, the visitors' took the lead with a penalty after Youri Tielemans was fouled. The Belgium midfielder got up to send Daniels the wrong way with a low shot into the bottom corner. Leicester wrapped up the win in the 71st on the counter-attack when Daniels spilled a Harvey Barnes shot and midfielder Maddison was on hand to score his fourth goal in as many games in all competitions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Repeal farm laws immediately: Left parties

Left parties on Sunday reiterated their support for the farmer groups protesting against the Centres new agri laws and demanded that the government immediately repeal the legislations.In a joint statement, the CPIM, CPIML, CPI, Revolutionar...

Box Office: 'The Marksman' Captures Top Spot With $2 Million, Bleak Times for Movie Theaters

By Brent Lang LOS ANGELES, Jan 24, Variety.com - Pray for movie theaters.The Marksman, a Liam Neeson thriller from Open Road, held onto first place for the second weekend in a row, grossing just over 2 million. The film has grossed 61 milli...

MP: Man dies after being run over by vehicle

A 24-year-old man died afterbeing run over by a jeep here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday,police said.The deceased, Rinku Kol, was a mechanic, who hailedfrom Jharkhand, Kotwali police inspector Rakesh Uike said.The victim, a tribal man, was cru...

Israel opens embassy in UAE, expanding new relations

Israel on Sunday said it has opened its embassy in the United Arab Emirates, following through on last years US-brokered agreement to establish full diplomatic ties with the Gulf country.Israels Foreign Ministry said the embassy would be in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021