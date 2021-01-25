Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hatton claims Abu Dhabi title by four shots as McIlroy stumbles

England's Tyrrell Hatton fired an error-free final round to finish at 18-under overall and win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by four strokes on Sunday after overnight leader Rory McIlroy faltered to finish third. Hatton kept his composure and carded 66 in the final round with six birdies to stave off a late surge from Australian Jason Scrivener, who also carded a 66 with a strong showing on the back nine to move up five places and finish second. NHL roundup: Jets rally for four goals in 3rd to defeat Sens

Andrew Copp scored twice in Winnipeg's four-goal third period to lead the host Jets past the Ottawa Senators 6-3 on Saturday night. Paul Stastny and Mark Scheifele each added a goal and two assists as the Jets beat the Senators for the third consecutive game. The Jets took two road wins from the Senators -- 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday and 4-1 on Thursday. Yankees acquire RHP Jameson Taillon from Pirates

The New York Yankees acquired right-hander Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday in exchange for four minor-league prospects. The Pirates received pitchers Miguel Yajure and Roansy Contreras, shortstop Maikol Escotto and outfielder Canaan Smith in the deal. Per MLBPipeline, Yajure was the Yankees' No. 15 prospect, Contreras No. 19 and Smith No. 21. Eagles hire Nick Sirianni as head coach

The Philadelphia Eagles officially named former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni as their new head coach, the team announced Sunday. Sirianni, 39, has served as the offensive coordinator with the Colts for the last three seasons. He spent five seasons as an assistant with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2013-17) and four with the Kansas City Chiefs (2009-12). Olympic shot put champion Crouser sets world record

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser of the United States set a world indoor record of 22.82 metres at the American Track League series opener in Fayetteville, AR. on Sunday. Crouser, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, on his opening attempt bettered the 32-year-old mark of 22.66m set by American Randy Barnes in 1989. NBA roundup: Nuggets overcome Suns in double OT

Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 22 rebounds, Jamal Murray scored 26, and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 120-112 in double overtime on Saturday night. Michael Porter Jr. had 14 points and 11 rebounds, JaMychal Green scored 16, Monte Morris added 13 and Gary Harris finished with 10 for the Nuggets, who swept the two overtime games in Phoenix on successive nights. Reports: Chiefs' Clyde Edwards-Helaire likely to play vs. Bills

Kansas City Chiefs rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire likely will play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the visiting Buffalo Bills, multiple media outlets reported. Fellow running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Sammy Watkins are not expected to compete for the Chiefs, per reports. Ogier takes record eighth Monte Carlo win and 50th WRC victory

Seven times world rally champion Sebastien Ogier celebrated the 50th victory of his career by winning the Monte Carlo season-opener for a record eighth time on Sunday. The Frenchman, who was born and grew up in Gap where the rally is based, beat Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans by 32.6 seconds in a Toyota one-two. Nine active cases of COVID-19 in Australian Open quarantine, officials say

One case of COVID-19 among those in quarantine ahead of the Australian Open has been reclassified, local health officials said on Sunday, leaving nine active cases in the group of players and support staff isolating in Melbourne hotels. Health officials previously said they were investigating some positive tests for evidence of "viral shedding", where people who have had the virus continue to shed non-infectious remnants after they have recovered. Greg Olsen announces retirement after 14 seasons

Tight end Greg Olsen picked a fine time to announce his retirement as an NFL player. Olsen, 35, publicly revealed his decision during FOX's pregame show ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and host Green Bay Packers.

