Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Man Utd forward Rashford to have knee scan

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will undergo a scan on his knee after experiencing discomfort during Sunday's 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory against Liverpool, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Rashford set up Mason Greenwood's equaliser in the 26th minute before netting his 15th goal of the season shortly after halftime to put United ahead 2-1.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:04 IST
Soccer-Man Utd forward Rashford to have knee scan

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will undergo a scan on his knee after experiencing discomfort during Sunday's 3-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory against Liverpool, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said. Rashford set up Mason Greenwood's equaliser in the 26th minute before netting his 15th goal of the season shortly after halftime to put United ahead 2-1. He was replaced by Anthony Martial minutes before the final whistle.

"His knee was bothering him," Solskjaer told reporters. "He'll have a scan and we'll see where we are." Bruno Fernandes' pinpoint free kick in the 78th minute earned Solskjaer's side a last-16 tie against West Ham United.

United are top of the Premier League with 40 points, two clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They host bottom side Sheffield United on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hope we get rid of COVID-19 this year, says Kejriwal

After hoisting the Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat on the eve 72nd Republic Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the COVID-19 pandemic as difficult phase and hoped that we will get rid of the virus this year. I hope this year...

Google opening up its spaces in US to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites: Sundar Pichai

Googles Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Monday that the tech giant will open up its spaces in the US to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites and committed more than USD 150 million to promote vaccine education.Google is i...

Parineeti Chopra excited about 'The Girl On The Train' being rated most awaited film on IMDb

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is feeling over the moon as her upcoming outing titled The Girl On The Train has been voted as the most awaited film of the season on IMDb by users. The Kill Dil actor is thrilled that her movie is being eag...

Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia following a six-year legal battle that strained relations between the two governments, her attorney confirmed.Malka Leifer, a former teach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021