Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam

While most of the world's top players quarantine in their hotel rooms ahead of the Australian Open, home hope Ash Barty is relishing the freedom of being outside the biosecure bubble. Having remained in Australia through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world number one has avoided the two-week quarantine that nearly 1,000 players and officials are undergoing after landing in the country.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:18 IST
Tennis-Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam

While most of the world's top players quarantine in their hotel rooms ahead of the Australian Open, home hope Ash Barty is relishing the freedom of being outside the biosecure bubble.

Having remained in Australia through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world number one has avoided the two-week quarantine that nearly 1,000 players and officials are undergoing after landing in the country. With Melbourne Park part of a biosecure bubble for the international players, Barty has been practising at suburban courts in Australia's second-largest city with players from across the country.

"It’s very unique. It almost feels like a bit of a camp if I’m being honest," the Queenslander told Tennis Australia's website https://www.tennis.com.au/news/2021/01/25/aussie-stars-preparing-for-australian-open-2021. "Obviously the Queenslanders, we typically train together, but now we’re seeing the Victorian players for the first time in a long time.

"A few of the SA (South Australia) boys are here, the New South Welshmen are trickling in as well. "I think it’s been a really unique kind of week and also good to get some hitting variety. We all understand the situation that we're in and we’re just trying to do all the right things."

The Australians' carefree training conditions are a world away from the tensions surrounding the international players' quarantine. Nine people in the Australian Open cohort have tested positive to COVID-19, including four players, since landing in the country.

Health officials on Monday said they had not found any new cases linked to the Grand Slam in a relief for tournament organisers. But authorities are likely to be on tenterhooks throughout the leadup to the Feb. 8-21 tournament as daily test results come in.

While most players are able to train outside their quarantine hotels for five hours a day, more than 70 cannot leave their rooms after some passengers on their charter flights tested positive for the novel coronavirus Tennis Australia on Sunday announced a new women's competition from Feb. 3-7 to aid preparations for players in hard lockdown.

British doubles player Jamie Murray, whose brother Andy pulled out of the Grand Slam after contracting COVID-19, sympathised with those unable to train. "That in itself is very stressful and I'm sure it's leading to increased anxiety," he told the Nine Network.

"But everyone has about eight or nine days to prepare for the Open and there'll be no restrictions on practice then. "It's not an ideal situation but by the time the first round of the Australian Open comes around, I think everyone can be at their peak."

(Editing by Peter Rutherford; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hope we get rid of COVID-19 this year, says Kejriwal

After hoisting the Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat on the eve 72nd Republic Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the COVID-19 pandemic as difficult phase and hoped that we will get rid of the virus this year. I hope this year...

Google opening up its spaces in US to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites: Sundar Pichai

Googles Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Monday that the tech giant will open up its spaces in the US to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites and committed more than USD 150 million to promote vaccine education.Google is i...

Parineeti Chopra excited about 'The Girl On The Train' being rated most awaited film on IMDb

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is feeling over the moon as her upcoming outing titled The Girl On The Train has been voted as the most awaited film of the season on IMDb by users. The Kill Dil actor is thrilled that her movie is being eag...

Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia following a six-year legal battle that strained relations between the two governments, her attorney confirmed.Malka Leifer, a former teach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021