Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISL 7: Odisha FC coach Baxter frustrated after draw against Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC failed to win the encounter against Bengaluru FC on Sunday despite dominating most of the Indian Super League (ISL) tie and coach Stuart Baxter had no hesitation in pointing out his team's inability to close out matches.

ANI | Margao (Goa) | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:27 IST
ISL 7: Odisha FC coach Baxter frustrated after draw against Bengaluru FC
Odisha FC coach Stuart Baxter (Photo/ Sportzpics). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha FC failed to win the encounter against Bengaluru FC on Sunday despite dominating most of the Indian Super League (ISL) tie and coach Stuart Baxter had no hesitation in pointing out his team's inability to close out matches. Bengaluru FC came from behind to earn a hard-fought point against Odisha FC as Erik Paartalu netted an 82nd-minute equaliser to hand his side a thrilling 1-1 draw.

Baxter also highlighted Odisha's sloppy approach in the match which denied his side a second win of the ongoing season. "I am frustrated. Frustrated with many things like our inability to put the game to bed, to defend the 90 minutes without making elementary mistakes," said Baxter at the post-match press conference.

"In set-plays, Bengaluru decide many games. If you look at the game, that was where their main threat came from. We gave away silly freekicks and throw-ins," he added. Eight minutes into the game, Diego Mauricio put the Bhubaneswar-based club ahead. Following that, Odisha goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh made many important saves to keep his side in the game.

However, it was a set-piece that eventually earned the Blues a point and the English head coach hopes that his team learns from their mistakes. "The team has to learn from it. That is the next step in their development. We are playing well enough now on a regular basis to win games... All of their chances came from long balls and free-kicks. We could have won the game playing the way we did," said Baxter.

Odisha FC will next lock horns with Jamshedpur FC on February 1. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hope we get rid of COVID-19 this year, says Kejriwal

After hoisting the Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat on the eve 72nd Republic Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the COVID-19 pandemic as difficult phase and hoped that we will get rid of the virus this year. I hope this year...

Google opening up its spaces in US to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites: Sundar Pichai

Googles Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Monday that the tech giant will open up its spaces in the US to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites and committed more than USD 150 million to promote vaccine education.Google is i...

Parineeti Chopra excited about 'The Girl On The Train' being rated most awaited film on IMDb

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra is feeling over the moon as her upcoming outing titled The Girl On The Train has been voted as the most awaited film of the season on IMDb by users. The Kill Dil actor is thrilled that her movie is being eag...

Israel extradites woman wanted for sex crimes to Australia

Israeli authorities on Monday extradited a woman wanted on 74 charges of child sex abuse in Australia following a six-year legal battle that strained relations between the two governments, her attorney confirmed.Malka Leifer, a former teach...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021