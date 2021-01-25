Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Ban bouncers in junior cricket, says concussion specialist

"You want to avoid concussing the adolescent brain while it's still evolving," Turner, medical director of the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation, told the newspaper. "If stopping concussion means changing the rules to ensure that there are no short deliveries in junior cricket, this should be a serious consideration.

Reuters | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:16 IST
Cricket-Ban bouncers in junior cricket, says concussion specialist

Cricket authorities should consider banning bouncers in the junior game to limit the risk of concussion, Michael Turner, a head injury specialist, told The Telegraph. Cricket's lawmakers, the MCC, have begun a consultation process to discuss whether changes are needed for the short ball or bouncer, which rears up from the pitch towards the batsman's head.

Discussions on player safety gathered steam after former Australia batsman Phillip Hughes died in 2014 having been hit on the head by a bouncer. "You want to avoid concussing the adolescent brain while it's still evolving," Turner, medical director of the International Concussion and Head Injury Research Foundation, told the newspaper.

"If stopping concussion means changing the rules to ensure that there are no short deliveries in junior cricket, this should be a serious consideration. "Helmets are designed to prevent skull fracture. The way forward is to prevent concussion taking place -- by changing the rules if necessary," he added.

There have been growing calls for the issue of head injuries in sport to be given further attention. A group of former rugby players suffering from concussion-related health problems have said their issues were caused by negligence over head injuries.

Following the death of England's Nobby Stiles in October, several Premier League managers said players should stop heading the ball in training if research proved it leads to dementia when they are older. Stiles and many of his 1966 World Cup winning team mates had been diagnosed with dementia before their deaths while Manchester United great Bobby Charlton has also disclosed his diagnosis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Head of French health regulatory body: COVID situation is worrying

The COVID-19 situation in France is worrying, the head of the countrys Haute Autorite de Sante HAS health regulator told France Inter radio on Monday, as President Emmanuel Macrons government considers a new lockdown. France has the worlds ...

Russia must immediately set free peaceful demonstrators, Germany says

Germany on Monday demanded the immediate release of peaceful demonstrators arrested on Saturday in Russia during rallies to support Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. The Russian constitution gives everybody in Russia the right to express their...

Hope we get rid of COVID-19 this year, says Kejriwal

After hoisting the Tricolour at Delhi Secretariat on the eve 72nd Republic Day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the COVID-19 pandemic as difficult phase and hoped that we will get rid of the virus this year. I hope this year...

Google opening up its spaces in US to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites: Sundar Pichai

Googles Indian-American CEO Sundar Pichai announced on Monday that the tech giant will open up its spaces in the US to serve as mass COVID-19 vaccination sites and committed more than USD 150 million to promote vaccine education.Google is i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021