Sports News Report: Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam; NBA postpones Wednesday's Bulls-Grizzlies game and more

Barty enjoying Australian training 'camp' ahead of Grand Slam

While most of the world's top players quarantine in their hotel rooms ahead of the Australian Open, home hopes Ash Barty is relishing the freedom of being outside the biosecure bubble. Having remained in Australia through most of the COVID-19 pandemic, the world number one has avoided the two-week quarantine that nearly 1,000 players and officials are undergoing after landing in the country.

NBA postpones Wednesday's Bulls-Grizzlies game

The NBA has postponed this week's game between the Chicago Bulls and Memphis Grizzlies, which initially had been scheduled for Wednesday. The league announced the decision because of COVID-19 issues within the Grizzlies' organization. Memphis will not have the minimum eight players available because of contract tracing as the team follows league health and safety protocols.

Green Bay QB Rodgers' future 'uncertain' after loss to Bucs

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his future with the team is "uncertain" in the wake of their 31-26 defeat by Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's NFC Championship game. Rodgers, who has spent 16 seasons with the Packers and is considered one of the NFL's all-time greats, was drafted by Green Bay in 2005 and won the Super Bowl with the team in 2011.

Year on from urging delay, Greece's Stefanidi supports Games in 2021: Kyodo

Gold medallist pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi, a vocal proponent for postponing the Tokyo Games last year, is backing the Games to be held this July, with or without spectators. Before the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government decided to postpone the Games last year due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic, Greece's Stefanidi accused organizers of risking athletes' safety and demanded a plan B. Olympic shot put champion Crouser sets world record

Olympic shot put champion Ryan Crouser of the United States set a world indoor record of 22.82 meters at the American Track League series opener in Fayetteville, AR. on Sunday. Crouser, who won the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, on his opening attempt, bettered the 32-year-old mark of 22.66m set by American Randy Barnes in 1989. Packers' LaFleur rues field goal call on fourth and goal

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur infuriated fans and baffled analysts after deciding to go for a field goal with just over two minutes left in Sunday's NFC Championship game, despite the Packers on fourth and goal and trailing Tampa Bay by eight. Instead of giving league MVP candidate Aaron Rodgers another shot, LaFleur sent on kicker Mason Crosby to narrow the deficit to five, betting that with three time-outs and the two-minute warning to come his defense would get the ball back. No place like home: Bucs first team to vie for Super Bowl prize on home turf

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are coming home. The Bucs survived a second-half resurgence from the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to win the NFC Championship and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl, where they will be the first team to contend for the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium.

Greg Olsen announces retirement after 14 seasons Tight end Greg Olsen picked a fine time to announce his retirement as an NFL player. Olsen, 35, publicly revealed his decision during FOX's pregame show ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and host Green Bay Packers.

Chiefs' Mahomes and Buccaneers' Brady set for Super Bowl clash The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have something going for them no other team has had in 54 previous Super Bowls, a home-field advantage when they take on defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL championship game on Feb. 7. Long before quarterback Tom Brady chose this season to leave the New England Patriots for the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay had been selected as the host city for Super Bowl LV but the future Hall of Famer ensured he would own another line in the history books after leading his team to a 31-26 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in the NFC title game.

Sailing: America's Cup defenders TNZ sit up and take notice of INEOS INEOS Team UK's dominant display in the Challenger Series has made America's Cup defender Team New Zealand sit up and take notice, TNZ chief executive Grant Dalton has said. INEOS, skippered by Ben Ainslie, registered five victories from five starts to storm into the final of the Challenger Series, with the winner set to take on TNZ in a series of head-to-head races from March 6 for America's Cup.

