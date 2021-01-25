India U-16 team beats UAE in friendly
Second-half substitute Suhail Ahmed Bhat struck the target in the 79th minute from Taison Singh's cross as India's U-16 football team earned a 1-0 victory over their counterparts from UAE in Dubai. Suhail, who came off the bench and scored the decisive goal on Sunday night, dedicated his goal to his ''teammates''. This was his first international goal wearing the India jersey.
''I'm very happy to have scored my first international goal. I would like to dedicate this goal to my teammates. It was a result of pure team effort and nothing else,'' the young attacker said.
Although the hosts pushed hard from the word go, Indian defenders kept them at bay.
After the game resumed in the second half, India went on the offensive and scored in the 79th minute. Suhail, who replaced Himanshu Jangra in the 55th minute, almost breached the opponent defence on the hour mark but his shot missed the target narrowly. Three minutes later, Ebindas' effort also went out of bounds, leaving the UAE dugout relieved.
But that was short-lived as the visitors soon found the elusive goal. Bibiano Fernandes, coach of the Indian team pointed out that the boys recuperated well after their narrow loss to the gulf country in the first match.
''I'm happy with the boys' performance. We could have done well in the first match but we regrouped well and got the result tonight. This victory will provide the boys with the belief and the boost that we're looking for. That'll be very helpful for the future,'' Bibiano said.
