Chelsea sack Frank Lampard as head coach, no successor named

Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the head coach of the side.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 17:14 IST
Frank Lampard . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the head coach of the side. The club said that the decision was taken looking at the recent results of the club. Chelsea on Monday progressed to the fifth round of the FA Cup after defeating Luton town 3-1. However, the win did not bring about much change in the thinking of the club's top management.

Chelsea has not announced Lampard's successor as of now. "This has been a very difficult decision, and not one that the owner and the Board have taken lightly. We are grateful to Frank for what he has achieved in his time as the head coach. However, recent results and performances have not met the club's expectations, leaving the club mid-table without any clear path to sustained improvement," Chelsea said in an official statement. "There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now to give the Club time to improve performances and results this season," he added.

Chelsea has managed to only defeat West Ham of the top 11 clubs this season. The Blues have registered five losses in their last eight games, and speculation was rife about Lampard's future with the club. The club is currently at the ninth spot in Premier League 2020-21 standings with 29 points from 19 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Wednesday.

The side has picked up the second-lowest number of points at this stage of a season since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. Lampard leaves the club after being in-charge for 83 games. The former Chelsea great was hired as the coach in 2019 and after 18 months, he has now been asked to go.

The 42-year-old had previously managed Derby County after retiring as a player. Lampard's playing career saw him win the Champions League and three Premier League titles. (ANI)

