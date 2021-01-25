Left Menu
Development News Edition

We were not allowed to share lift with Australian players in Sydney: Ashwin

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that the Indian players were not allowed to share the lift with their Australian counterparts during the Sydney Test, something the visitors found too difficult to digest.The third Test of the recently-concluded four-match series was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and throughout the tour, players and support staffs of both the teams stayed in a bio bubble due to threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.We reached Sydney, they locked us with severe restrictions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 18:53 IST
We were not allowed to share lift with Australian players in Sydney: Ashwin

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has revealed that the Indian players were not allowed to share the lift with their Australian counterparts during the Sydney Test, something the visitors found ''too difficult to digest''.

The third Test of the recently-concluded four-match series was played at the Sydney Cricket Ground and throughout the tour, players and support staffs of both the teams stayed in a bio bubble due to threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

''We reached Sydney, they locked us with severe restrictions. There was a unique thing that happened in Sydney. It was strange, to be honest. Both India and Australia were in the same bubble. But when Australian players were in the lift, they won't allow Indian players inside it,'' Ashwin said.

The seasoned spinner made the revelation during a YouTube video chat with India's fielding coach R Sridhar.

Ashwin added, ''Seriously guys? We felt so bad at that time. We are in the same bubble. But you get into the lift and you can't share the space with another person staying in the same bubble. It was too difficult for us to digest. ''We are all in the same bubble, but you get into the lift and share the lift space!'' The Test was also marked by allegations of racial abuse against Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

In the matches that he had played before missing the series-deciding fourth Test due to a back injury, Ashwin contributed significantly and helped India stage an incredible turnaround that saw the visitors claim the rubber 2-1. Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari -- both fighting injuries -- batted for more than five hours on the final day of the Sydney Test to help India achieve an improbable draw and keep the series locked at 1-1.

In the final Test at Brisbane's Gabba, India chased down a record target of 328 to beat Australia by three wickets and break the home team's unbeaten run of 32 years at the venue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Extra attempt in UPSC exam-2020 to have cascading effect, govt tells SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that allowing extra attempt in UPSC civil services exam to those who could not appear in their last chance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation would create a cascading effect, detrimental to the...

Mexican president still in charge after COVID-19 diagnosis, government says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to run the country despite having tested positive for COVID-19, his government said on Monday, as news of the infection threatens to undermine the towering role he has taken in public ...

IIFCL may get Rs 5,000 crore capital support in upcoming Budget

The government is likely to infuse Rs 5,000 crore into India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd in the upcoming Budget to boost investment in the infrastructure sector and accelerate revival of the COVID-19 hit economy, according to sources...

Asian Development Bank lists masala bonds worth Rs 300 cr on India INX

The Asian Development Bank ADB has listed its 10-year masala bonds worth Rs 300 crore on the global securities market platform of India INX.The 6.15 per cent bonds due in 2030 are rated AAA by SP and Moodys, India INX said in a statement.AD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021