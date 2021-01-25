Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ban vs WI, 3rd ODI: Hosts display spirited all-round game to win series 3-0

Bangladesh displayed a spirited all-round game to defeat West Indies by 120 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series on Monday here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With this win, Bangladesh won the series 3-0 and the side gained full 30 points in the ODI Super League.

ANI | Chattogram | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:02 IST
Ban vs WI, 3rd ODI: Hosts display spirited all-round game to win series 3-0
Bangladesh beat West Indies in third ODI (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh displayed a spirited all-round game to defeat West Indies by 120 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series on Monday here at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With this win, Bangladesh won the series 3-0 and the side gained full 30 points in the ODI Super League. Chasing 298, West Indies failed to get an ideal start as the side lost both its openers in quick succession and Kyle Mayers (11) also departed soon after, reducing the visitors to 47/3 in the 12th over.

The batting of the visitors followed the same tale which was there to be seen in the first two ODIs. The middle-order was not able to show any fight, and soon the hosts gained complete advantage by reducing West Indies to 93/5 in the 26th over. Rovman Powell and Raymon Reifer provided little resistance for the visitors as the duo formed a 38-run stand, but in the 41st over, Soumya Sarkar broke the partnership as he dismissed Powell (47), reducing West Indies to 155/7. Bangladesh did not waste further time and the visitors were bundled out for 177 in the 45th over.

Earlier, half-centuries by Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh post a total of 297/6 in the allotted fifty overs. Put in to bat first, Bangladesh lost a couple of wickets inside the first ten overs and the hosts were restricted to 53/2. Liton Das (0) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (20) were the two batters to have been dismissed inside the first ten overs, and the rebuilding task was left up to Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan.

Tamim and Shakib then put together a stand of 93 runs for the third wicket, but as soon as the hosts started to gain an upper hand, Alzarri Joseph dismissed Tamim (64) in the 28th over of the innings. Mushfiqur Rahim then joined Shakib in the middle and both batters were looking at ease in the middle, but against the run of play, Raymon Reifer dismissed Shakib (51), reducing Bangladesh to 179/4 in the 37th over. In the end, Rahim (64) and Mahmudullah (64*) went on to play crucial knocks and as a result, the hosts posted a total above the 290-run mark. For West Indies, Joseph and Reifer picked two wickets each.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 297/6 (Tamim Iqbal 64, Mushfiqur Rahim 64; Alzarri Joseph 2-48); West Indies 177 (Rovman Powell 47, Nkrumah Bonner 31, Mohammad Saifuddin 3-51) (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Extra attempt in UPSC exam-2020 to have cascading effect, govt tells SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that allowing extra attempt in UPSC civil services exam to those who could not appear in their last chance in 2020 due to the COVID-19 situation would create a cascading effect, detrimental to the...

Mexican president still in charge after COVID-19 diagnosis, government says

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador continues to run the country despite having tested positive for COVID-19, his government said on Monday, as news of the infection threatens to undermine the towering role he has taken in public ...

IIFCL may get Rs 5,000 crore capital support in upcoming Budget

The government is likely to infuse Rs 5,000 crore into India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd in the upcoming Budget to boost investment in the infrastructure sector and accelerate revival of the COVID-19 hit economy, according to sources...

Asian Development Bank lists masala bonds worth Rs 300 cr on India INX

The Asian Development Bank ADB has listed its 10-year masala bonds worth Rs 300 crore on the global securities market platform of India INX.The 6.15 per cent bonds due in 2030 are rated AAA by SP and Moodys, India INX said in a statement.AD...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021