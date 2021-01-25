Left Menu
Respect Chelsea's decision to sack Lampard, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday said that he respects Chelsea's decision to sack Frank Lampard as their head coach.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 25-01-2021 21:16 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola . Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday said that he respects Chelsea's decision to sack Frank Lampard as their head coach. Chelsea FC on Monday confirmed the sacking of Frank Lampard as the head coach. The club said that the decision was taken looking at the recent results of the club.

"Young and old managers - here you have to win. The people talk about projects and ideas but it doesn't exist. You have to win, if not, you will be sacked. I respect the decision from Chelsea, of course, but a huge hug for Frank and hopefully I can see him soon. When the lockdown will be over I can go to the restaurant to see him again," Goal.com quoted Guardiola as saying. "He was appointed at a team like Chelsea after the good job he had done at Derby County, these people deserve it. But we depend on the results, not the way we play, not about philosophy or these kinds of things or the projects. You have to get results. If you don't, you will be replaced by another manager," he added.

Chelsea has managed to only defeat West Ham of the top 11 clubs this season. The Blues have registered five losses in their last eight games, and speculation was rife about Lampard's future with the club. The club is currently at the ninth spot in Premier League 2020-21 standings with 29 points from 19 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Wednesday.

The side has picked up the second-lowest number of points at this stage of a season since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. Lampard leaves the club after being in-charge for 83 games. The former Chelsea great was hired as the coach in 2019 and after 18 months, he has now been asked to go.

The 42-year-old had previously managed Derby County after retiring as a player. Lampard's playing career saw him win the Champions League and three Premier League titles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

