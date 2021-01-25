Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thank you very much for everything legend: Silva to Lampard

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva thanked Frank Lampard for 'everything he has done to him' at the club.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:10 IST
Thank you very much for everything legend: Silva to Lampard
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva with Frank Lampard (Photo/ Thiago Silva Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva thanked Frank Lampard for 'everything he has done to him' at the club. Chelsea on Monday confirmed the sacking of Lampard as the head coach. The club said that the decision was taken looking at the recent results of the club.

"I would like to thank you for everything you and your committee have done for me since the day I arrived. As I told you, it seemed like we had been working together for 10 years!! Thank you very much for everything legend. #FrankLampard #legend," Silva tweeted. Chelsea has managed to only defeat West Ham of the top 11 clubs this season. The Blues have registered five losses in their last eight games, and speculation was rife about Lampard's future with the club.

The club is currently at the ninth spot in Premier League 2020-21 standings with 29 points from 19 matches. The side will next take on Wolves on Wednesday. The side has picked up the second-lowest number of points at this stage of a season since Roman Abramovich bought the club in 2003. Lampard leaves the club after being in-charge for 83 games. The former Chelsea great was hired as the coach in 2019 and after 18 months, he has now been asked to go.

The 42-year-old had previously managed Derby County after retiring as a player. Lampard's playing career saw him win the Champions League and three Premier League titles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Mexican president's COVID-19 diagnosis raises questions over pandemic management

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors announcement that he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has raised fresh questions over his handling of the pandemic and set off a scramble by top officials to get t...

Risk of 'vaccine-busting' coronavirus variants prompts tougher UK quarantine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday he was looking at toughening border quarantine rules because of the risk of vaccine-busting new coronavirus variants. New variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 are opening up the pros...

Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender people serving in U.S. military

President Joe Biden on Monday signed an executive order that overturned a controversial ban by his predecessor on transgender individuals serving in the U.S. military, a move cheered by LGBTQ advocates that fulfills a campaign promise. Flan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021