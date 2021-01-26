Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Late goal flurry earns Tottenham Cup win at Wycombe

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 03:25 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 03:14 IST
Soccer-Late goal flurry earns Tottenham Cup win at Wycombe

Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele struck late goals as Tottenham Hotspur survived an FA Cup scare to reach the fifth round with a 4-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers on Monday.

Spurs were stunned when Fred Onyedinma gave Wycombe, bottom of the second-tier Championship, the lead in the 25th minute and a shock was brewing on a freezing night at Adams Park as the visitors were twice denied by the crossbar. But Gareth Bale levelled with a clever finish just before the interval and Tottenham's second-half dominance eventually wore down a resilient Wycombe side.

Winks curled in a shot after 86 minutes and Ndombele fired home a minute later before the Frenchman added his second in stoppage time to make Tottenham's progress to the next round, where they will visit Everton, look easier than it was.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a diff...

Keira Knightley says no interest in filming sex scenes for men

Actress Keira Knightley is no longer interested in doing sex scenes just to appeal to men, she said, calling her no-nudity decision partly a result of having two children. But if a female director was behind the camera, that might be a diff...

Apple's hardware engineering chief to step down to focus on new project

Apple Incs hardware engineering chief, Dan Riccio, will step down to oversee a new project, the iPhone maker said on Monday, providing few details on the longtime executives latest role. Riccio will report to Chief Executive Officer Tim Coo...

AstraZeneca denies report vaccine less effective in elderly

AstraZeneca denied on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine is not very effective for people over 65, after German media reports said officials fear the vaccine may not be approved in the European Union for use in the elderly.German daily papers Hand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021