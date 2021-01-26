Soccer-Late goal flurry earns Tottenham Cup win at Wycombe

Harry Winks and Tanguy Ndombele struck late goals as Tottenham Hotspur survived an FA Cup scare to reach the fifth round with a 4-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers on Monday.

Spurs were stunned when Fred Onyedinma gave Wycombe, bottom of the second-tier Championship, the lead in the 25th minute and a shock was brewing on a freezing night at Adams Park as the visitors were twice denied by the crossbar. But Gareth Bale levelled with a clever finish just before the interval and Tottenham's second-half dominance eventually wore down a resilient Wycombe side.

Winks curled in a shot after 86 minutes and Ndombele fired home a minute later before the Frenchman added his second in stoppage time to make Tottenham's progress to the next round, where they will visit Everton, look easier than it was.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)