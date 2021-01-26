Sports News Roundup: Southern Hills replaces Trump-owned course for 2022 PGA Championship; MLS announces preseason, season start dates and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Southern Hills replaces Trump-owned course for 2022 PGA Championship

The 2022 PGA Championship, which until two weeks ago was due to be played at a Donald Trump-owned course in New Jersey, will now he held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the PGA of America said on Monday. The event needed a new home after the PGA of America decided to move it from Trump National Golf Club after Trump exhorted thousands of his supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his presidential election defeat by Joe Biden.

MLS announces preseason, season start dates

Major League Soccer announced Monday that the season will start on Saturday, April 3, with training permitted to begin on Feb. 22. MLS's 27 clubs will each play 34 matches, concluding with Decision Day on Nov. 7.

NHL roundup: Scott Wedgewood, Devils shut out Islanders

Scott Wedgewood stopped all 28 shots he faced in his first NHL shutout in more than three years Sunday night, and the New Jersey Devils scored twice late in the first period of a 2-0 win over the visiting New York Islanders in Newark, N.J. Wedgewood's gem came in just his second NHL start since February 2018. He made an emergency start and took the loss against the Islanders on Thursday, when starting goalie Mackenzie Blackwood was placed on the NHL's COVID Protocol list about two hours before faceoff.

Brooks Koepka looking for new swing coach

Brooks Koepka, who was the world's top-ranked golfer last February, is in the market for a new swing coach after parting ways with longtime swing coach Claude Harmon III a couple of months ago. The duo started working together in 2013, when the Koepka was playing on the European Challenge Tour.

The partnership paid immediate dividends, as Bruce Arians: Playing home Super Bowl 'huge advantage'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first team in 55 years to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium on Feb. 7. "It's a huge advantage," Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday.

Wizards seek normalcy on the road at Rockets

When the Washington Wizards finally returned to action following a prolonged absence linked to league health and safety protocols, there was no expectation for anything resembling normalcy. In their 121-101 road loss against the San Antonio Spurs, the Wizards were without six players still in protocol and were playing for the first time since Jan. 11. In the interim, the Wizards had six consecutive games postponed, and against the Spurs featured two bigs recently signed off the street: Alex Len and Jordan Bell. Given those circumstances, the results were predictable.

Blues look to end uneven efforts with set at Vegas

The St. Louis Blues begin a four-game road trip Tuesday night in Las Vegas with the first game of a back-to-back against the West Division-leading Vegas Golden Knights. If season-opening trends continue for St. Louis, it should be a good night. But Thursday night's finale might be another story.

Djokovic, Nadal to begin 2021 campaigns on February 2

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will start their 2021 seasons on Feb. 2 when they lead Serbia and Spain respectively in the team-based ATP Cup ahead of the Australian Open. The top two men's players will be joined by world number three Dominic Thiem and Russian No. 4 Daniil Medvedev on the opening day of the tournament at Melbourne Park, which will also host the year's first Grand Slam from Feb. 8-21.

League nears Super Bowl finish line amid COVID-19 pandemic

It took multiple schedule changes and revisions to health and safety protocols but the finish line is finally in sight with the NFL now one championship game away from closing out a full season played against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Feb. 7 Super Bowl in Tampa, Florida, is all that stands in the path of the NFL becoming the first major North American professional sports league to play a complete and uninterrupted season since the novel coronavirus outbreak.

NBA roundup: Clippers roll on to 7th straight win

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Los Angeles Clippers earned their seventh consecutive victory with a 108-100 win over the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Serge Ibaka contributed 17 points and six rebounds for the Clippers, who defeated the Thunder for the second time in three days.

