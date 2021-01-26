Left Menu
Development News Edition

Olympics-French committee head sees 'difficult' Games for non-vaccinated athletes

CNOSF President Denis Masseglia said that, while he understood that Olympic competitors could not jump the vaccine queue, unvaccinated athletes would find things "extremely difficult" in Tokyo. "Between now and the Games we can think that there is the possibility of having them vaccinated without this penalising other people," sports daily L'Equipe quoted him as telling a meeting of the French committee on Monday.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:03 IST
Olympics-French committee head sees 'difficult' Games for non-vaccinated athletes
Representative image

Athletes aiming to compete at this year's Tokyo Games without getting vaccinated against the coronavirus will face very tough conditions, the head of France's Olympic Committee (CNOSF) was quoted as saying. More than 15,000 competitors expected at the Games, which are due to start on July 23. They were postponed last year because of COVID-19.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said that although participants will be encouraged to get vaccinated, it will not be mandatory. CNOSF President Denis Masseglia said that, while he understood that Olympic competitors could not jump the vaccine queue, unvaccinated athletes would find things "extremely difficult" in Tokyo.

"Between now and the Games we can think that there is the possibility of having them vaccinated without this penalising other people," sports daily L'Equipe quoted him as telling a meeting of the French committee on Monday. According to Le Parisien, Masseglia added that athletes should face "a form of quarantine" once in Japan and that daily testing might be necessary.

Tokyo organisers have previously said that athletes will not have to face the mandatory 14-day quarantine that arrivals in Japan currently must undertake. Le Parisien reported that, when contacted later on Monday, Masseglia said he had gone "a little fast" in predicting major difficulties for non-vaccinated athletes.

"That's not really what I meant," he was quoted as saying. "It is not known whether the Games will be held behind closed doors or with spectators. The priority is and will remain the health of athletes and the Japanese (population)."

Last week, Japan and the IOC recommitted to holding the Olympics this year, denying a report in Britain's Times newspaper that the government had privately concluded the Games would have to be cancelled. The IOC is due to hold an executive board meeting in Switzerland on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks gain as AstraZeneca, Indivior jump

British stocks rose on Tuesday after drugmaker AstraZeneca denied reports that its COVID-19 vaccine was less effective in the elderly population, while Indivior surged after its former parent withdrew a 1.4 billion legal claim. The blue-chi...

Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce cuts 2021 forecasts on travel slump

Britains Rolls-Royce downgraded expectations for how much its engines would fly this year and warned of a big cash outflow, blaming extra travel restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of new COVID-19 variants.Rolls-Royce said it now expe...

USIBC recommends big ideas to Biden Administration to boost Indo-US ties

The US-India Business Council on Tuesday recommended a slew of big ideas to the new Biden Administration to strengthen the India-US partnership, including reconstituting the existing US-India Trade and Commercial dialogue and creating a new...

Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 cr in GMV by March

Softbank backed Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in gross merchandise value GMV by March supported by a traction of around 50 lakh customers during its ongoing sale, a top company official said.The company claims to have witnessed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021