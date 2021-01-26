Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-No demons in Karachi pitch, just poor batting says South Africa’s Elgar

There were a few very soft dismissals in both innings," Elgar told reporters. "If you apply yourself there are no real demons in the wicket." South Africa have claimed the prized scalp of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who scored centuries in each of his last three tests, and Elgar believes that has given them a big chance to take a potentially crucial first innings lead. "If we can emulate the way we started with the ball (on the second morning) and do that in the first hour, we will build pressure and have chances come our way," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 19:44 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 19:41 IST
Cricket-No demons in Karachi pitch, just poor batting says South Africa’s Elgar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

South Africa opener Dean Elgar believes the perceived 'demons' in the pitch at the National Stadium in Karachi, where 14 wickets fell on the opening day of the first test against Pakistan on Tuesday, are mostly in the minds of the batsmen. The tourists were bowled out for 220 after winning the toss, but fought back to leave their hosts reeling on 33 for four at the close of an absorbing first day.

There was turn and some variable bounce, but also poor shot selection on both sides, while two of South Africa's top six were run out trying to score with unnecessary haste. "I had a feeling the wicket would be slow and low as the ball got softer and the day went on, but I didn't think it would be a 14-wicket day. There were a few very soft dismissals in both innings," Elgar told reporters.

"If you apply yourself there are no real demons in the wicket." South Africa have claimed the prized scalp of Pakistan captain Babar Azam, who scored centuries in each of his last three tests, and Elgar believes that has given them a big chance to take a potentially crucial first innings lead.

"If we can emulate the way we started with the ball (on the second morning) and do that in the first hour, we will build pressure and have chances come our way," he said. "Our fast bowlers will bring the intensity, it's something they pride themselves on and is something we can control as a bowling unit."

Elgar, who top-scored in South Africa's innings with 58, was at a loss to explain the rash stroke-play and run outs of Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma in their innings. "Sometimes test cricket can get the better of you and you get caught up in the moment. We have to respect that," Elgar said.

South Africa will play two tests and three Twenty20 Internationals on their tour, their first in Pakistan since a militant attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 in which six policemen and two civilians were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Andaman & Nicobar Command conducts 72nd Republic Day parade

A ceremonial parade was conducted by Andaman Nicobar Command to celebrate the 72nd Republic Day on 26 January 2021 at Netaji Stadium, Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral DK Jo...

CPI(M) organises "Farmers parades" in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 26 PTI The ruling CPIM inKerala on Tuesday organised farmers parades in severalplaces in the state, expressing solidarity with roytsagitating in Delhi demanding repeal of the contentious centralagriculture laws.The p...

EU demands that vaccine makers honour their commitments

The European Union on Tuesday warned pharmaceutical giants that develop coronavirus vaccines to honour their contractual obligations after slow deliveries of shots from two companies hampered the blocs vaunted vaccine rollout in several nat...

Mexico could regulate opiates over medium term, minister says

Mexico could end up passing legislation to regulate the use of opiates over the medium-term, Mexican Interior Minister Olga Sanchez said on Tuesday.Regarding poppies, there will be a time, probably not right away, but in the medium term, wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021