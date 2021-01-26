Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Washington hire King as league's first Black woman assistant coach

The Washington Football Team promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach on Tuesday, making her the NFL's first full time Black female coach.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 21:20 IST
NFL-Washington hire King as league's first Black woman assistant coach
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Washington Football Team promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach on Tuesday, making her the NFL's first full time Black female coach. King, who was an intern under Washington running backs coach Randy Jordan during the 2020 season, is the second female assistant coach in the NFL after Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera said King deserved the promotion for the hours she put in for in-season and off-season work in a season where they made the playoffs. "She demonstrated all of the qualities that are needed to work full-time on my staff," Rivera said in a statement.

"She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season. "I know she will continue to be an asset... She earned this opportunity with her hard work. The sky is truly the limit for her."

King, a seven-times All-American quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix women's tackle football team from 2006-17, also has experience as a coach in women's basketball. She was the head coach of Johnson & Wales University Charlotte from 2016-18 and was named USCAA Division II National Coach of the Year in 2018 when they won the National Championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-CAS to hear Yastremska appeal before Australian Open

The Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Tuesday it has begun hearing an urgent appeal by the provisionally suspended Dayana Yastremska so a decision can be taken about her participation at next months Australian Open. Ukraines Yastre...

Bengal reports 295 new COVID-19 cases, 9 fresh fatalities

West Bengals COVID-19 tallyrose to 5,68,650 on Tuesday as 295 more people tested positivefor the infection, while nine fresh fatalities pushed thestates coronavirus death toll to 10,131, a health bulletinsaid.As many as 409 more people have...

German court convicts Tajik man of membership in IS group

A German court on Tuesday convicted a Tajik man of membership in the Islamic State group for co-founding a cell of the extremist organization in Germany and supporting two planned attacks.The Duesseldorf state court sentenced 31-year-old Ra...

EU looks to Tesla, BMW and others to charge $3.5 bln battery project

The European Union has approved a plan that includes giving state aid to Tesla, BMW and others to support the production of electric vehicle batteries, helping the bloc to cut imports and compete with industry leader China. The European Com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021