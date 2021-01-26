Soccer-COVID-19 cases fall to 26 in EFL in latest round of tests

Left Menu
The English Football League (EFL) said on Tuesday that the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 26 in the latest round of testing on 4,794 players and club staff from 72 clubs in the second, third and fourth divisions.

The English Football League (EFL) said on Tuesday that the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 dropped to 26 in the latest round of testing on 4,794 players and club staff from 72 clubs in the second, third and fourth divisions. At its peak, more than 100 people tested positive earlier this month which had led to a number of games being called off.

The EFL said 60 clubs return zero positive tests in the latest round between Jan. 18-24. "A twice-weekly COVID-19 mandatory testing programme is now in place for all 72 clubs," the EFL said in a statement. "Players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate in line with latest government guidance.

The Premier League returned eight new positive tests in two rounds of testing over the same period. More than 200 people have tested positive in England's top flight since the start of the season in 22 rounds of testing so far.

