Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Fans cleared of racially abusing India bowler Siraj - report

Australia's cricket board has cleared six spectators of racially abusing India bowler Mohammed Siraj during the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australian media reported on Wednesday. CA's report on its investigation said it believed the players had been racially abused but investigators were unable to identify the culprits, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper said, citing unnamed sources. CA submitted its report to global governing body the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2021 06:38 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 06:38 IST
Cricket-Fans cleared of racially abusing India bowler Siraj - report

Australia's cricket board has cleared six spectators of racially abusing India bowler Mohammed Siraj during the third test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Australian media reported on Wednesday. Cricket Australia (CA) launched an investigation with New South Wales Police after Siraj complained of hearing racist slurs while fielding near the boundary rope.

Six male fans were removed from their seats and questioned by police at the stadium. CA's report on its investigation said it believed the players had been racially abused but investigators were unable to identify the culprits, the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper said, citing unnamed sources.

CA submitted its report to global governing body the International Cricket Council (ICC). CA was unable to provide immediate comment on its report when contacted by Reuters.

The allegations of racism overshadowed the last two matches of the test series, which India won 2-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Olympics-IOC's Pound wants to examine reasons for Japan public's concerns

Senior International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says he wants to examine the reasons behind the Japanese publics concerns about hosting the Games this summer after recent polls showed around 80 were opposed to the event going ahead...

UN: 250,000 people affected by Cyclone Eloise in Mozambique

Cyclone Eloise has affected 250,000 people in the Mozambique port city of Beira and surrounding areas and damaged or destroyed 76 health centers and 400 classrooms, a senior UN official said Tuesday. We also see widespread floods that are s...

Australia set for 10th day of no local COVID-19 cases

Australia is on track for a 10th day of no new local COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, allowing its most populous state of New South Wales NSW to relax coronavirus restrictions after controlling a fast-spreading cluster.NSW has recorded no local...

Chrome OS update brings WebAuthn feature for faster, secure web sign-in

Google has announced a new update for the Chrome OS that brings new features for a faster and secure web sign-in experience on Chromebooks.Were always finding ways to make using Chromebooks as seamless as possible. Today, with our latest Ch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021