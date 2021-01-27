Left Menu
Development News Edition

Matt Milnes extends contract with Kent till 2022

Bowler Matt Milnes has signed a contract extension with Kent Cricket until the end of the 2022 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

ANI | Canterbury | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:15 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:15 IST
Matt Milnes extends contract with Kent till 2022
Bowler Matt Milnes (Image: Kent Cricket). Image Credit: ANI

Bowler Matt Milnes has signed a contract extension with Kent Cricket until the end of the 2022 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday. The 26-year-old joined Kent from Nottinghamshire in October 2018, and in his first year, picked up Kent's Bowler of the Year award after a breakout Summer taking 55 Championship wickets at 25.14.

Milnes has taken 73 first-class wickets in 19 matches to date, with best innings figures of 5-68 coming against his former county at The Nevill Ground, Tunbridge Wells in 2019. Last season, he broke into Kent Spitfires' Vitality Blast side, playing in all 11 fixtures. "I am delighted to extend my contract with Kent as it is a very exciting time for the Club," Milnes said in an official statement.

"There is a genuine belief now that silverware is just around the corner and hopefully I can contribute towards trying to make this a reality," he added. Kent's Director of Cricket, Paul Downton, said: "Matt has made a significant impact both on and off the field since joining the Club. His work ethic and competitiveness are second to none and his ability to bowl match-winning spells makes him a stand-out talent. This has already been recognised by the England selectors with a call up to the England Lions after his first full season in county cricket."

"Matt is still an inexperienced bowler and he knows there is still room for him to improve, which I am confident he will do working closely with bowling coach, Simon Cook," he added. The director said that he is delighted that Matt has signed a contract extension which will keep him playing for Kent for at least the next two seasons. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Former Villa, Celtic manager Venglos dies aged 84

Aston Villa said they were saddened to learn of the death of former manager Jozef Venglos, who passed away on Tuesday aged 84. Venglos, who also managed Celtic, Fenerbahce and Slovakia, became the first manager born outside Britain or Irela...

Kevin Hart boards Cate Blanchett's 'Borderlands' movie

Hollywood star Kevin Hart has joined Oscar winner Cate Blanchett in the film adaptation of popular video game Borderlands.The project has been set up at Lionsgate with Eli Roth of Death Wish fame on board as the director, according to Varie...

Mayawati condemns violence by protesting farmers, urges Centre to repeal agri laws

Bahujan Samajwadi Party BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday condemned the violence during the farmers protest in the national capital on Republic Day and said that the Central government must take this incident very seriously. She appealed to t...

Sports Schedule for Wednesday, January 27

Eds Adding fresh events to schedule CRICKET Stories related to Englands tour of India.Other stories related to India and international cricket.Day two of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi.Knock-outs of Syed Mushtaq...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021