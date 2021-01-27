Left Menu
Soccer-Former Villa, Celtic manager Venglos dies aged 84

Aston Villa said they were saddened to learn of the death of former manager Jozef Venglos, who passed away on Tuesday aged 84. "Aston Villa is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Jozef Venglos," the club said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 09:42 IST
Aston Villa said they were saddened to learn of the death of former manager Jozef Venglos, who passed away on Tuesday aged 84. Venglos, who also managed Celtic, Fenerbahce and Slovakia, became the first manager born outside Britain or Ireland to take charge of an English top-flight club when he was appointed by Villa in 1990.

He spent only one season there after they finished 17th. "Aston Villa is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Jozef Venglos," the club said in a statement. "The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Jozef's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."

Venglos served as Czechoslovakia's assistant manager during their European Championship triumph in 1976 and had two stints as manager, leading them to the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals. He was also the first manager of the Slovak national side after the country's independence in 1993.

Venglos had stints with Malaysia and Oman in a coaching career that spanned over three decades.

