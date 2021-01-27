Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hinchcliffe back with Andretti for full IndyCar season

Hinchcliffe last year was able to partner with Genesys for three races that included the Indianapolis 500 as he was trying to stay in a car after his abrupt firing by Arrow.He was able to bring the sponsorship to Andretti, where Hinchcliffe spent three seasons from 2012-2014.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-01-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 10:33 IST
Hinchcliffe back with Andretti for full IndyCar season

James Hinchcliffe will return to Andretti Autosport for a full IndyCar season, a huge recovery after the popular Canadian cobbled only six races together last year.

Hinchcliffe was blindsided in late 2019 when he was replaced at Arrow McLaren SP with a year remaining on his contract. With limited time to find a new job, he signed sponsor Genesys for three races with Andretti.

He ultimately raced in six IndyCar events last year and on Tuesday announced a 10-race partnership with Genesys that gets him back into a full-time ride. Sponsorship of the No. 29 Honda for the remaining seven races on the IndyCar schedule will be announced at a later date.

“This program is something we’ve been working on since the day we signed our three-race deal with Andretti Autosport last March,'' Hinchcliffe said. ''Being back full time has always been the goal and it feels so great to know that I will be back on the grid and with such an amazing team, one I’ve had a lot of great memories and success with.” Andretti Autosport will also field full-season cars in 2021 for Colton Herta, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Alexander Rossi. Marco Andretti has so far only announced the Indianapolis 500 on his IndyCar schedule.

Genesys is considered a global leader in cloud customer experience with a significant employee presence in Indianapolis. Hinchcliffe last year was able to partner with Genesys for three races that included the Indianapolis 500 as he was trying to stay in a car after his abrupt firing by Arrow.

He was able to bring the sponsorship to Andretti, where Hinchcliffe spent three seasons from 2012-2014. He won three races in that stint with Andretti, as well as a front-row starting spot for the Indy 500.

“We’re building upon our tremendous partnership with James Hinchcliffe and Andretti Autosport,'' said Genesys CEO Tony Bates. ''The success we have seen together goes beyond the deep connection Genesys has with the Indianapolis community.” AP BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UN health agency panel issues key guidance on second COVID vaccine doses

The development follows SAGEs recommendations on 5 January on how the similar Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine should be used, as deaths from the new coronavirus topped 2.1 million globally. Both are so-called mRNA vaccines which trigger an immune r...

IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic

Remember the word Playbook.This is the rule book that the IOC and Tokyo organizers are set to roll out next week to explain how 15,400 Olympic and Paralympic athletes and tens of thousands of others will try to safely enter Japan when the O...

Microsoft's strength in cloud computing boosts earnings, shares rise

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday reported its Azure cloud computing services grew 50, as the global pandemic benefited the software makers investment on working and learning from home.The companys shares rose 6 in extended trading after gaining ab...

Varun Dhawan thanks fans for 'love and positivity' post marriage to Natasha Dalal

Actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his fans for sending their best wishes to him and fashion designer Natasha Dalal after they got married.The Bollywood star and his fiance tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, attended...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021