PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 27-01-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 14:53 IST
Shai and Kyle Hope test positive for COVID-19

West Indies opener Shai Hope and his brother Kyle have been ruled out of the the Barbados squad ahead of the Regional Super50 Cup after testing positive for COVID-19. ''The Hope brothers, Shai and Kyle, have tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss the Cricket West Indies (CWI) CG Insurance Super50 Cup in Antigua, February 7 to 27,'' the Barbados Cricket Association said in a statement.

''Shai and Kyle Hope will be placed in isolation in accordance with Government of Barbados protocols,'' it added.

The players had undergone testing on Sunday, ahead of the tournament scheduled to begin next week in Antigua.

Wicketkeeper Tevyn Walcott and top order batsman Zachary McCaskie have been named as replacement for the duo in in the 15-man squad.

Shai has represented West Indies in 34 Tests, 78 ODIs and 13 T20Is while Kyle has featured in five Tests and seven ODIs.

