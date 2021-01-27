Left Menu

Fawad and Azhar guide Pakistan to 178-6 vs South Africa

27-01-2021
Fawad and Azhar guide Pakistan to 178-6 vs South Africa

Fawad Alam and Azhar Ali frustrated South Africa with patient half-centuries as Pakistan rallied to 178-6 at tea on day two of the first test on Wednesday.

South Africa, playing its first test in Pakistan for more than 13 years, only managed to pick up two wickets in two sessions after 14 had fallen on day one.

Pakistan trails by 42 runs after South Africa was skittled out for 220 in its first innings, with the pitch having favored the spinners from the start.

Azhar, playing in his 84th test, made 51 before he tried to cut left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj and was caught behind by captain Quinton de Kock.

He and Fawad had shared a partnership of 94 for the fifth wicket.

Mohammad Rizwan (33) then added 55 runs along with Fawad before he edged fast bowler Lungi Ngidi to the diving Faf du Plessis in the slips just before tea.

Fawad, who scored his first test century since 2009 in a match against New Zealand in December, was unbeaten on 63 at the interval while Faheem Ashraf was yet to score.

