Left Menu

Kohli, Rohit remain number 1 and 2 in ICC ODI rankings

Rohit, who missed the tour of Australia due to an injury and has not featured in any one-day game since the COVID-19 pandemic began, remained at the second spot, five points ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam 837.New Zealands Ross Taylor 818 and Australia skipper Aaron Finch 791 round up the top five in the batsmens list.Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling gained eight slots to reach 20th place after scoring 285 runs against Afghanistan which included centuries in the second and third matches.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 16:24 IST
Kohli, Rohit remain number 1 and 2 in ICC ODI rankings

India captain Virat Kohli and senior batsman Rohit Sharma retained their number one and two position respectively in the ICC rankings for ODI batsmen, while pacer Jasprit Bumrah remained at the third spot in the bowler's list.

Kohli, who had scored 89 and 63 against Australia in his last two ODI appearance, has 870 points to his kitty. Rohit, who missed the tour of Australia due to an injury and has not featured in any one-day game since the COVID-19 pandemic began, remained at the second spot, five points ahead of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam (837).

New Zealand's Ross Taylor (818) and Australia skipper Aaron Finch (791) round up the top five in the batsmen's list.

Ireland all-rounder Paul Stirling gained eight slots to reach 20th place after scoring 285 runs against Afghanistan which included centuries in the second and third matches. Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi (70th to 66th), Rashid Khan (96th to 89th) and Javed Ahmadi (103rd to 99th) have also gained in the rankings for batsmen. Among the bowlers, Bumrah remained the best placed Indian, occupying the third spot with 700 points. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (722) and Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman (701) occupy the top two spots.

Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who was the most successful bowler in the recently concluded series against the West Indies, has progressed nine spots to take fourth position after grabbing seven wickets, including a haul of four for 25 in the second ODI that won him the player of the match award.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman's six wickets in the series has lifted him from 19th to eighth position. Other Bangladesh players to gain in the latest rankings update include Shakib Al Hasan (up 15 places to 13th among bowlers) and Mushfiqur Rahim (up one place to 15th among batsmen) after their player of the match performances in the first and third matches respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca reaffirms meeting with EU still on for Wednesday

Astrazeneca said on Wednesday that a meeting between the British drugmaker and European Union representatives to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies would go ahead as planned on Wednesday.We are meeting with the EU later today, a company spok...

European clubs' head fears pandemic losses of up to $10BN

European football teams face losing up to 10 billion due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest forecast of the umbrella organization for clubs on the continent.Supporters have been kept out of stadiums in...

IMF favours extension of pandemic support measures, thrust on infra investment in Budget

Ahead of Indias annual budget presentation next week, IMFs Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has favoured the extension of the pandemic support measures, thrust on investment in infrastructure and expanding health sectors programmes like Ayushm...

BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP planted its stooge actor Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer union...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021