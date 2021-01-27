Left Menu

Rugby-Ireland to assess Six Nations ambitions after Wales game

"He's progressing well, nothing too serious he has a bit of bone bruise and it takes a bit of time to settle down," said Farrell. "We understand that he probably won't be available for the first two games but everything going well he'll be available for the remainder of the competition." The mostly experienced Ireland squad will be captained by the 35-year-old Johnny Sexton, who hopes to be fully fit for the Wales game after picking up a minor muscle injury last weekend in club action with Leinster. "It (Wales) is a tough game to get through now.

Reuters | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:09 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:09 IST
Rugby-Ireland to assess Six Nations ambitions after Wales game

Ireland need to get through their Six Nations opener against Wales before declaring their ambitions for the championship, coach Andy Farrell said on Wednesday. France and England have been tipped as favourites while Ireland, who finished third in the last two campaigns after winning the title three times between 2014-18, are third in the bookmakers' pecking order.

"We're not far at all. We know where we're going, we know how far we are and we've made good strides; we're nearly where we want to be," Farrell told reporters. "To win the Six Nations there's a few things we need to do better. We've got to through the first game and then we'll assess where we're at before thinking about the last game.

"We're a side that has developed in many ways but we're (still) putting the pieces together." Ireland kick off their campaign against Wales in Cardiff on Feb. 7 before hosting France for the second round of matches and England on the final 'Super Saturday'.

They will be without Jacob Stockdale after the Ulster back sustained a knee injury on Jan. 2, but Farrell is hoping he will be back in action for the second part of the championship. "He's progressing well, nothing too serious he has a bit of bone bruise and it takes a bit of time to settle down," said Farrell.

"We understand that he probably won't be available for the first two games but everything going well he'll be available for the remainder of the competition." The mostly experienced Ireland squad will be captained by the 35-year-old Johnny Sexton, who hopes to be fully fit for the Wales game after picking up a minor muscle injury last weekend in club action with Leinster.

"It (Wales) is a tough game to get through now. I was in a good place before the Munster game. Get back on the horse and be ready next week," he said, while declining to comment on his future. "Try to win the champ as captain would be brilliant," Sexton added.

"For me it's about to take it one campaign at a time. I'm focused. Stay on another year, or another two, I don't know."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca reaffirms meeting with EU still on for Wednesday

Astrazeneca said on Wednesday that a meeting between the British drugmaker and European Union representatives to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies would go ahead as planned on Wednesday.We are meeting with the EU later today, a company spok...

European clubs' head fears pandemic losses of up to $10BN

European football teams face losing up to 10 billion due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest forecast of the umbrella organization for clubs on the continent.Supporters have been kept out of stadiums in...

IMF favours extension of pandemic support measures, thrust on infra investment in Budget

Ahead of Indias annual budget presentation next week, IMFs Chief Economist Gita Gopinath has favoured the extension of the pandemic support measures, thrust on investment in infrastructure and expanding health sectors programmes like Ayushm...

BJP planted stooge Deep Sidhu to create chaos in tractor rally: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday alleged that the BJP planted its stooge actor Deep Sidhu to create chaos in farmers tractor parade in Delhi on Republic Day.The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer union...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021