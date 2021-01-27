Left Menu

Soccer-Cologne sign former Crystal Palace player Max Meyer

Former Germany international Max Meyer returned to the Bundesliga on Wednesday after signing with Cologne following the midfielder's departure from Crystal Palace this month by mutual consent. The 25-year-old, who last played in the Bundesliga for Schalke 04 before leaving for England in 2018, signed a contract until the end of the season. "What was decisive for me was the prospect of playing," Meyer, who had struggled at Palace, said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-01-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 17:11 IST
Soccer-Cologne sign former Crystal Palace player Max Meyer

Former Germany international Max Meyer returned to the Bundesliga on Wednesday after signing with Cologne following the midfielder's departure from Crystal Palace this month by mutual consent. The 25-year-old, who last played in the Bundesliga for Schalke 04 before leaving for England in 2018, signed a contract until the end of the season.

"What was decisive for me was the prospect of playing," Meyer, who had struggled at Palace, said. "I want to use the chance at Cologne to present myself at top level and help the club to stay up." Meyer won four caps for Germany, his last one dating back to 2016.

Cologne, who said Meyer accepted a considerable pay cut to join, are in 16th place on the relegation playoff spot, five points above Mainz 05 in 17th.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp to soon commence operations in Mexico, inks distribution pact with Grupo Salinas

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it will soon commence its operations in Mexico in line with its global expansion strategy.The company, which recently surpassed 100 million units in cumulative productio...

Alyssa Milano to star in Netflix adaptation of Nora Roberts novel 'Brazen Virtue'

American actor Alyssa Milano is all set to feature in the adaptation of Nora Roberts romance thriller novel Brazen Virtue. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has been backed by Netflix and it will see Milano play the role of a...

British government faces pushback on mass COVID-19 testing plan - sources

Scientists and advisers are resisting British government plans to test the population for COVID-19 to boost efforts to reopen the economy because they have concerns about the widespread use of rapid tests, sources close to its testing progr...

AstraZeneca reaffirms meeting with EU still on for Wednesday

Astrazeneca said on Wednesday that a meeting between the British drugmaker and European Union representatives to discuss COVID-19 vaccine supplies would go ahead as planned on Wednesday.We are meeting with the EU later today, a company spok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021