Left Menu

Incentives for sportspersons should be increased for winning medals in major events: Behera

Odisha has been at the forefront of hosting major sports events, developing world-class infrastructure, sponsoring national teams, and strengthening its grassroots programs.

ANI | Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) | Updated: 27-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2021 19:03 IST
Incentives for sportspersons should be increased for winning medals in major events: Behera
Tusharkanti Behera, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Odisha (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha has been at the forefront of hosting major sports events, developing world-class infrastructure, sponsoring national teams, and strengthening its grassroots programs. Sports being a priority sector, over the last decade, the state government has invested significantly in sports between 2010-11 and 2020-21, starting with the sports budget of Rs 28 crores in 2010-11 to Rs 301 crores in 2020-21, with a major portion dedicated to infrastructure development and hosting major events. In this fiscal year 2021-22 too, similar support is expected from the state government. India is aiming for a rich medal haul in the 2024/2028 Olympics.

"Each state, surely, is aligning its efforts and initiatives towards that, and centre's support to states in their initiatives to achieve that common dream to be amongst the top ten, will go a long way. A lot of training and coaching time was lost due to the unfortunate pandemic. Govt of India should consider and announce a major fillip for the overall development of sports and sportspersons in the coming financial year," said Tusharkanti Behera, Minister for Sports and Youth Services, Odisha. "The training camp for national-level athletes must resume with a budget for modern scientific coaching and support staff. Support for good infrastructure for the development of sports in each and every district, incentives for sportspersons should be increased for winning medals in major international championships and Olympics," he added.

Behera also said that the government should announce a major package for giving a boost to grass root sports in the country. He also added that funding from the Indian government is essential for hosting major sports events in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise on strong earnings; IMF boosts sentiment

GLOBAL-MARKETS-Stocks slip from highs; investors wait on Fed

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow to open higher on upbeat corporate earnings; Fed meeting in focus

Sanofi to produce 100 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine doses, CEO says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Boris Johnson delays schools reopening amid high COVID-19 death rate in UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Parliament on Wednesday that schools in England would have to remain closed at least until March 8 as the strict stay-at-home lockdown continues through February, even as he fielded a barrage of questions o...

Spain running short of vaccines due to delivery delays

Health authorities in Spain say they are running out of COVID-19 vaccines and will have to postpone giving shots to health workers and nursing home residents due to delays in deliveries by pharmaceutical companies. Catalonias public health ...

Vaccines versus variants: Israel's exit from pandemic hangs in balance

Israels plan to parlay its COVID-19 vaccination drive into an exit from the pandemic next month hangs in the balance as new variants of the virus have spurred an increase in infections, a senior official said on Wednesday.Highly infectious ...

Ramaphosa urges businesses to help fund Africa's vaccine rollout

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday urged businesses to help fund the continents COVID-19 vaccine rollout and asked more countries to support an initiative to waive intellectual property rules affecting vaccine production.R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021